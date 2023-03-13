Niles woman, Indiana man hospitalized after two-vehicle Mason Township crash Published 11:22 am Monday, March 13, 2023

MASON TOWNSHIP — A Niles woman and an Indiana man were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on US-12 Monday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on US-12 Highway and Kessington Road at approximately 5:22 a.m. Monday.

The investigation showed that a vehicle driven by Timothy Huneryager,63, Kimmell, Ind., was attempting to turn onto westbound US-12 when he pulled out in front of another vehicle driven by Haley Pickett, 25, Niles. Pickett was traveling eastbound on US-12. Both Pickett and Huneryager were transported to Elkhart General Hospital for injuries sustained in the traffic crash.

Assisting agencies on scene were Edwardsburg Fire department, Edwardsburg Ambulance, Porter Fire, and SEPSA Ambulance. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The Investigation determined seat belts were worn. The crash remains under investigation.