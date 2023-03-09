Andrew “Kevin” Perry Published 10:59 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

July 25, 1943-March 5, 2023

Andrew “Keith” Perry, 79, of Niles passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Lakeland Health in Niles.

Per Keith’s wishes, cremation has taken place and his family will honor him privately. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Keith was born July 25, 1943, in Mt. Carmel, IL to Oscar and Ella (Baumgarner) Perry. He grew up in a large family where he was one of ten siblings. Keith was a hardworking man; he worked as a painter most of his life and raised ostriches. He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed being out in the country, and he also enjoyed studying the Bible. He was known as a calm and laid-back man who loved his family and friends.

Keith is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Perry, and siblings: John Perry, Gertrude (Bob) Hansen, Virgil (Carolyn) Perry, Jimmy Marsh, Terry Marsh and Dawn Marsh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Ella Perry, and siblings: Curtis Perry, Gladys Sahli, and Sandy Meeks.