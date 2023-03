Richard Evik, of Niles Published 10:22 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Richard Evick, 89, of Niles, died Tuesday, March 07, 2023. Arrangements are being made by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. Funeral services to honor Dick’s life will be held at Brown Funeral Home on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior.