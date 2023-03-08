Division 2: Edwardsburg falls to Holland Christian 54-33 Published 8:25 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

THREE RIVERS — At this stage of the postseason, teams can rarely afford to play less than their best and advance.

The Edwardsburg girls basketball team did not have its “A” game Tuesday night in its Division 2 Regional semifinal matchup with Holland Christian at Three Rivers High School.

The Eddies, who advanced to at-least the regional semifinal for the fifth straight time, turned the ball over 26 times against the Maroon’s pressure defense in a 54-33 loss.

Holland Christian (18-7) advances to Thursday night’s championship game against Plainwell, which defeated Olivet 46-42 in overtime in the second semifinal Tuesday night.

Edwardsburg (17-8) trailed by five points after one quarter, 11-6, and by 11 points by halftime.

The Maroons took a 41-28 lead into the final eight minutes of play and kept a comfortable lead throughout the fourth quarter.

Averie Markel led the Eddies with 11 points, while Chloe Baker added eight points.

Camryn Vanderbosh scored a game-high 21 points to lead Holland Christian. Jenna Vandnbrink finished with eight points.