Curtis F. Gause Published 2:19 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

June 28, 1958-March 4, 2023

Curtis F. Gause, 64, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at his home.

]A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 12 p.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac, with Pastor Leon Dayfield. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Curt’s name may be made to Fred Russ Forest Park. Those wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Curt was born June 28, 1958, in Plant City, FL to Mac and Mary Lou (Leitner) Gause. He grew up playing baseball, basketball, and football. He attended Plant City High School in Florida where he excelled in basketball. From an early age, Curt spent time in the Smokey Mountains with his parents at their mountain home in Dillsboro, NC, and he continued the tradition with his own children.

In 1978, Curt moved to Michigan where he met Suellen Hadley and began his family. He earned his Associates in Applied Science in Nursing from Southwestern Michigan College in 1986 and worked as a registered nurse for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved camping, hiking, kayaking, snowshoeing, and riding motorcycles.

Curt introduced his daughters to his favorite author, Stephen King, at an early age. His love of reading, Halloween, and all things scary and unexplained was passed down to his kids and grandkids. Many hours have been spent discussing the mysterious and unknown. He was spontaneous with a wicked sense of humor and especially loved practical jokes. Most of all he loved his family.

Curt is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Mike) Rubino of Traverse City and Courtney (Adam) Hemenway of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Vivienne Rubino, Emilia Rubino and Crosby Hemenway; his former wife and best friend, Suellen (Hadley) Gause; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janis (Gary Fernham) Hadley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mac and Mary Lou Gause.