Division 3: Balanced attack propels Cass to 63-43 win over Coloma in quarterfinal play Published 10:31 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

WATERVLIET — The Cassopolis boys basketball team got off to a shaky start and couldn’t quite shake Coloma in the first quarter of Division 3 district play at Watervliet Monday.

But once they got used to the bright lights of postseason play, the Rangers proved to have too many weapons for the Comets to handle.

Cassopolis had four players score in double figures to land a 63-43 victory over Coloma in its district quarterfinal game Wednesday at Watervliet.

“(Coloma) plays hard,” said Cassopolis Coach Charles Superczynski. “That’s a tough, athletic team. They’ll give you a run for your money. Their record didn’t show it this year, but a lot of those kids are sophomores right between 10 and 40 that they’ve got a future for sure. So they got to take their lumps now but next year, look out. I think those kids are gonna elevate, so that’s off to them.”

Davion Goins added 15 for Cassopolis, while Kenny May and Trevon Peterson-Evans tallied 13 and 12, respectively. Tyrell Taylor-Owens led Coloma with 13 points.

The Rangers came out flat in the first quarter against the 2-20 Comets. A May basket to beat the buzzer tied the game at 8-8 heading into the second quarter.

“I think it was a little bit of nerves,” Superczynski said. “Some of these kids never played in a district game. Outside of Davion Goins, we’re pretty raw.”

The Rangers began taking control of the game in the second quarter when Pflug hit three of his five triples as part of a 14-0 run that saw the Rangers seize control of the game with a 27-18 halftime lead.

“He’s just been on fire lately,” Superczynski said. “Over the last three or four games, he’s been having five, six threes per game.”

The young Comets could not find an answer for the Rangers’ offense in the second half. Goins scored nine of his 15 in the second half, including a thunderous fast-break dunk that put Cassopolis up 37-21 in the third.

May, who scored eight of Cassopolis’ first 12 points of the game, attacked the basket and was able to finish at the rim.

“(May) is really started to come into his own,” Superczynski said. “He’s only a junior. He showed tonight that he can take down anybody off the dribble and he’s kind of the full package, so we really look forward to his future.”

Peterson-Evans, a freshman who was pressed into duty after a Jadyn Brown injury in the first half, scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half to help push the Rangers’ lead to as many as 26.

The Rangers (18-4) advance to face host Watervliet (19-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the district semifinals.

“Playing Watervliet is always tough and playing them at home is going to be even tougher,” he said. “We have to play hard and be able to come out and hit them in the mouth first before they get to us and keep pushing the whole game. It’s going to be a dogfight.”