Roadrunners sign Portage Northern’s Stacy Published 7:03 am Monday, March 6, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College Coach Zac Sartori is already retooling his cross country teams.

Sartori announced the signing of Portage Northern’s Evan Stacy to a National Junior College Athletic Association national letter of intent.

“I’ve enjoyed coaching Evan over the last four years,” said Huskies Assistant Coach David Walch. “He is a quiet, tenacious leader who demonstrates a tremendous commitment and work ethic by example.”

Stacy comes from an established cross country program, which is important to the continued growth of the Roadrunner cross country program.

“I’m really excited that Evan has decided to join the Roadrunner family,” he said. “Evan joins us from a strong program up at Portage Northern, and I know him to be a hardworking and dedicated runner. I’m eager to see what Evan will bring to the program.”

Since bringing the program back after a 25-year absence, Southwestern Michigan College has seen both its men’ and women’s cross country programs receive national rankings, as well as qualifying for the Division II national meet both years.

This past year, the men’s and women’s teams finished in the top four at the NJCAA Region XII meet in Grand Rapids and in the top 16 at the NJCAA Division II National Championships in Tallahassee, Florida.