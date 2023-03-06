Corewell Health welcomes new primary care nurse practitioner Published 2:45 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

NILES — Corewell Health, the new name for Spectrum Health Lakeland, announced the addition of primary care provider, Chelsea Wagner, NP, to the pediatric and family care team. Wagner is seeing patients at Southwestern Medical Primary Care in Niles and Buchanan and joins a growing team of physicians providing care to thousands of people across Michigan.

Wagner earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Bethel University where she graduated Cum Laude. She received a master’s in nursing practice in family medicine from the University of Michigan.

Wagner is a member of the American Nurses Association, American Association of Critical Care Nurse, Southwestern Michigan Perinatal Association, Michigan Council of Nurse Practitioners and Sigma Theta Tau.

“I am excited to provide care for all members of a family- from adults to children,” says Chelsea Wagner, NP, Corewell Health. “This is a community I grew up in and so I find it very rewarding to know each of my patients and learn what is important to their wellness. Together, we create goals and a plan to help each individual reach their best health.”

Corewell Health primary care physicians in Southwest Michigan are the first point of contact for most of a person’s health care needs throughout their lifetime, including physical, mental and social well-being. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit shlakelandprimarycare.com or call (800) LAKELAND (525-3526).