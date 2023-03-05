Paul D. Parrish Jr. Published 8:52 pm Sunday, March 5, 2023

June 18, 1958-March 2, 2023

Paul David Parrish, Jr., 64, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully Thursday, March 2, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began June 18, 1958, in South Bend, Indiana the oldest of four sons born to Paul, Sr. and Janet Parrish. The first ten years of Paul’s life was spent at Donnel Lake in Vandalia, Michigan. His parents and family then moved to a farm in Cassopolis. After graduation from high school Paul did some traveling, including going to Sweden. He also spent three months in Texas with his forever pal, Joe Rosser. Together traveled on their motorcycles.

Paul married Helen Solloway in 1987. They were married for twenty-eight years. After many jobs, Paul received training for appliance and HVAC repair and settled into servicing washers, dryers, refrigerators, and furnaces. He loved fishing and spending time playing his guitar with his buddies and played some with a local band. In later years, he sang with his brother, Lyndon, and his niece Gabby in church. He also taught guitar to kids in church.

Paul will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his son, Joseph Parrish; his mother, Janet Parrish; three brothers, James (Terri Jo) Parrish, Lyndon (Debra) Parrish, Terry (Jennifer) Parrish; former wife Helen Focht; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul D. Parrish, Sr.; and one nephew, Steven Parrish.

Paul’s family is especially grateful for so much special care that he received by the staff of Cass County Medical Care Facility in Cassopolis.

Family and friends will gather Friday, March 10, 2023, from 10 a.m., until time of service at 11 a.m, in Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road (corner of M-60), Cassopolis, with Pastor Jeff Oliver officiating.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Paul, Jr., be made to Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com