Jaynes reaches Division 2 quarterfinals Published 7:32 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

WATERFORD — Senior Chevelle Jaynes, of Niles, capped off her bowling career by reaching the quarterfinals of the Division 2 Michigan High School Athletic Association Individual Bowling Championships Saturday.

Jaynes advanced out of the qualifying block in ninth place after amassing 1,154 pins in six games. The top 16 individuals advanced to match play.

Her qualifying games were 191, 191, 203, 156, 192 and 221.

In the opening round, Jaynes defeated Carleton Airport’s Ryan Giese 413-345. Giese finished in eighth place after the qualifying games, with 1,158 pins.

In the quarterfinals, Jaynes was defeated by Warren Wood Tower’s Kayla Tafanelli 421-336. Tafanelli was the top qualifier with 1,359 points.

Charlotte’s Savannah Portillo defeated Bryanna Hanson, of Fruitport, 413-384, in the Division 2 state championship.

Niles senior Conner Weston also qualified for the individual state finals.

Weston did not advance out of qualifying as he finished with a total of 1,076, which was good for 29th place.

In qualifying, Weston rolled games of 176, 221, 182, 180, 159 and 158.