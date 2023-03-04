Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber announces new board members Published 6:00 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

ST. JOSEPH — The Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber is pleased to announce the addition of three new directors to its governing board and the re-election of two sitting board members.

Newly elected to a three year term include:

Mona Livingston, External Affairs Manager for Indiana Michigan Power an AEP Company: In her role, Livingston serves as the primary representative for Indiana Michigan Power with local cities, counties, and non-profit organizations in Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, and St. Joseph Counties in Michigan and La Porte, St. Joseph, and Elkhart Counties in Indiana. She brings more than 25 years of professional experience in strategy, product development, funding management, and relationship development among corporate and non-profit businesses to her position. Prior to I&M, she was director of Community Impact at the Crossroads United Way, serving Elkhart, LaGrange, and Noble Counties. Livingston earned a Bachelors in Business & Commerce from University of Mumbai.

Greta Pearson-Barrons, Project Manager for Pearson Construction Company: Pearson-Barrons is a 2018 graduate of Ferris State University’s Construction Management program and interned for the reputable Granger Construction prior to joining her 100-year old family business in Benton Harbor, Michigan. As the next generation of leadership for Pearson Construction, Pearson-Barrons brings passion and a fresh perspective to the company as it continues to broaden its professional services while serving our community.

Soroya Pierre-VanArtsen, President of the Corewell Health Foundation Southwest Michigan and Vice President of Philanthropy: In her role, Pierre-VanArtsen oversees the foundation’s operations with a focus on maintaining effective relationships with community partners and preserving a culture of philanthropy. In 2020, Pierre-VanArtsen became senior director of the Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundation. Prior to that, she served as director of business operations and finance for Spectrum Health Healthier Communities. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Davenport University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Western Michigan University. Pierre-VanArtsen is a member of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy and on the board of directors for the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.

“The addition of these three exemplary female leaders solidifies the forward momentum the Chamber has been cultivating since 2020,” said Arthur Havlicek, President and CEO of the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber. “I am excited for what their talent and perspective will mean for our organization, as well as for the entire Southwest Michigan businesses community.”

Directors re-elected to a second, three year term including Bruce Piekarski, Vice President of Commercial Loan Group Manager for Horizon Bank and Olivia Starks, Funeral Director for Starks Family Funeral Homes.

Piekarski and Starks are also officers for the organization, serving as Treasurer and Vice Chair respectively. Board Chair Mark Lemoine, Owner of Fifth Level Hospitality DBA Coloma / St. Joseph KOA Holiday, and Secretary David Costas, Owner/Manager of Silver Beach Pizza, round out the Chamber’s executive committee.

The official election and appointment of the board happened during the Annual Meeting portion of the 2023 Business Recognition Breakfast on February 17th.

In addition to the additions and re-elections, the Chamber celebrated outgoing board members Ryan Howard of Creative Landscaping and Design, Inc., and Judee Hopwood of Williamson Employment Services.