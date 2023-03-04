Julia Anton Wiggins Published 8:19 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

Julia Anton Wiggins, age 71, passed away on Feb. 22, 2023, at her home in Half Moon Bay, California following a brief illness.

Julie was a graduate of Niles High School and Michigan State University. After college, Julie relocated to California where she was employed as a free-lance writer and editor for area tech firms. Julie was an avid book enthusiast and dog lover. She will be greatly missed by her cherished sheepdog, McDuff Wiggins. Her free spirit was enjoyed by all.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Roxanne “Nancy” Anton.

Surviving family includes her husband, Reynold Connor Wiggins III, of Half Moon Bay, California; father, Robert Anton of Niles; brother, Gerald Anton (Pamela) of Niles; niece, Amy Lueders (David) of Dewitt, Michigan and children Grayson and Madelyn Lueders; nephew, Robert Anton (Mollie) of South Bend, Indiana; and niece, Patricia Anton of Atlanta, Georgia.

Cremation has taken place and ashes will be spread in the Skylawn Garden overlooking her beloved Half Moon Bay. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or ASPCA.