Roadrunners competing at NJCAA National Championships Published 3:36 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

COUNCIL BLUFFS. Iowa — The Southwestern Michigan College wrestling team opened up competition in its first National Junior College Athletic Association National Championships for the first time in more than three decades Friday.

Three Roadrunners won opening round matches, but were defeated in the round of 16.

Former Brandywine standout Hunter Heath defeated Joseph Russo of Nassau 6-2 in his opening round match at 165-pounds at the National Junior College Athletic Association Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Heath was edged in the Round of 16 by Khayitov Mirzo, of Ellsworth, 8-6.

Decatur’s Jared Checkey won his first-round match at xxx-pounds by pinning Lakawanna’s Simeon Hunter in 1:49. Aziz Fayzullaev, of Northwest College, blanked Checkley 10-0 in the Round of 16.

Shane Edwards won his opening round match at 285-pounds with a 4-2 decision over Victor Vargas, of Morton. Edwards was edged by Micah Lieberman of Labette 2-0 in the round of 16.