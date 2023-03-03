Libby Hein named President of Redbud Insurance Services LLC Published 2:53 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

BUCHANAN — Redbud Insurance Services, 110 Main St., Buchanan, has announced the appointment of Libby Hein as the agency’s president.

Since joining Redbud Insurance Services in September of 2022, Hein has worked closely with Alice Kring, incumbent President of Redbud Insurance Services, assuming responsibility for agency operations. Alice will continue to work with the team as a consultant, assisting through the remainder of 2023, when she will move fully into retirement.

“Hein has done a great job getting to know our customers and business where I feel we are at a great point for my next transition,” said Alice Kring. “From day one, Libby’s excitement to be a part of Redbud’s future along with her connection to the community and passion for serving customers makes me feel proud of the future of Redbud.”

“Alice has done an amazing job of building Redbud Insurance Services over the years and leading the charge of providing top level service for their customers and community of Buchanan,” said Scott McFarland, CEO of Honor Credit Union. “Her leadership and expertise in the Insurance Industry has been a vital part of this transition and the success of Libby’s performance becoming the President. We look forward to both the continued legacy of success for Hein driving Redbud Insurance Services into the future and celebrating Alice as she moves into retirement. We are thankful for the hard work and care she has put into our partnership, Redbud, and the Buchanan community over the years.”

Hein is a graduate of Buchanan High School and received her undergraduate degree from Western Michigan University. Hein lives in Buchanan with her husband, Ronnie, and their three children. During their free time, you’ll find the Hein Family at 4-H events, camping and outdoors, or at one of their children’s many sporting events. Hein brings with her a decade of experience in the insurance industry. Her knowledge and experience with both commercial and personal property and casualty insurance work, includes policy servicing, developing relationships with various carriers and underwriters, and growing a business through relationships, networking, and referrals.

Redbud Insurance Services, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Honor Credit Union. Honor Credit Union is a non-profit, full-service financial institution servicing over 100,000 members throughout Michigan. Providing solutions for financial success and giving back to the communities we serve remain the driving forces behind Honor Credit Union. For more information, call (800) 442-2800, or visit www.honorcu.com.

Redbud Insurance Services, LLC is located at 110 Main Street in Buchanan, and is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional information is available at www.redbudinsurance.com, by email at info@redbudinsurance.com, or by calling (269) 695-3000.