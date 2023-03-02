Buchanan man gets jail time, probation for assault Published 10:41 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

NILES — A Buchanan man who pointed a gun at his son during an argument was sentenced Monday in Berrien County Trial Court.

Daniel Allen Copeland, 49, of Buchanan, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to two years probation, 30 days in jail with credit for two days served, 90 days tether and $958 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred July 30, 2022 in Weesaw Township.

“What I am concerned about is that you don’t seem to think it was that big a deal,” the judge said. “I don’t think you would want anyone to point a gun at you. It’s dangerous when people don’t know if there is a bullet in the chamber.”