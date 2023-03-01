Pokagon Band celebrates Four Winds South Bend hotel expansion Published 7:30 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

SOUTH BEND — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds Casinos hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony today to celebrate the Grand Opening of their new 23-story hotel tower at Four Wind South Bend.

Pokagon Citizens and invited guests, along with the media were in attendance to officially welcome the public to the expansion which features 317 rooms including 83 suites, Cedar Spa, Edgewater Café, Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, an outdoor swimming pool on the third floor, and terraces with spectacular views. The completion of this expansion marks the latest addition to the casino resort which opened in January of 2018. An expanded gaming floor which now spans 98,000 square feet and includes 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, and an additional cage and cashier area, was unveiled in August of 2022.

Commenting at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Rebecca Richards, Tribal Chairwoman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said, “The historical significance of South Bend to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, also known as Ribbon Town to our Tribe, cannot be understated. We have called this land home for hundreds of years and we are extremely proud to offer this incredible casino resort, with all of its new features and amenities, to our fellow residents in the community and the region. The continued success of our Four Winds Casinos and our ability to make a financial investment of this size would not be possible without the experience of our incredibly talented Four Winds Casinos operations team. We couldn’t be more proud of the result and are extremely excited for the public to experience everything Four Winds South Bend has to offer.”

Frank Freedman, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos added, “Prior to the opening of our first casino resort in New Buffalo, Michigan in 2007, the Pokagon Band had a vision to set a new standard for gaming in the Midwest. Over the last 16 years we’ve created unique destination experiences for our guests that continually raise the bar with new features, amenities, and attention to detail with a focus on excellent service. Today marks another important milestone as we continue to deliver on that vision and showcase the unique gaming and entertainment experience that the Four Winds brand is known for. I would personally like to thank the Pokagon Tribal Council and Gaming Authority for their support along this journey, as well as everyone that had a hand in the successful completion of this project. Whether you’re visiting Four Winds South Bend for work, play or an escape from your everyday, we look forward to welcoming you and having you enjoy an experience that is uniquely Four Winds.”

Four Winds South Bend’s luxury hotel rooms, suites and hospitality suites feature all the amenities you expect to find at a luxury resort, complemented with impeccable guest service and some extra special touches. Guests interested in making a reservation can do so online or by calling (866) 494-6371.

Located on the ground-level promenade near the hotel lobby, Cedar Spa offers a variety of traditional and unique spa therapies including steam rooms, saunas, and vitality pools as well as separate lounges for women and men. Appointments for Cedar Spa will be available soon. Please check the Four Winds Casinos website periodically for updates.

The Edgewater Café is located on the third floor of the hotel and features cuisine inspired by the sun and sea. There is no better place in South Bend to enjoy delicious dining, including a daily brunch menu with options that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or midday treat, along with an eclectic dinner menu including steaks, seafood, sandwiches, soups, salads and much more. Those interested in making a reservation can do so through the OpenTable app or by calling 1-866-494-6371. Walk-ins are also welcome, but seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so reservations are recommended.

Located on the second level, Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center is a 24,000 square foot multiuse facility that has 16 meeting rooms, a ballroom with seating for 800, two pre-function bar areas, a business center and outdoor pre-function space. In addition to hosting large meetings, conferences, banquets and special events, Ribbon Town will accommodate concerts and live performances. Please visit the Four Winds Casinos website for details on our upcoming entertainment lineup. To reserve space at Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, please contact our Sales and Catering Team at (574) 931-3557 or send an email to southbendsales@fourwinsdcasino.com.