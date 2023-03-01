Chamber of Commerce welcomes real estate firm to downtown Dowagiac Published 3:52 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A local real estate business has found a new home in downtown Dowagiac.

Wednesday, the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-tying ceremony for The Myers-Henry & Hassle Team – a Century 21 Affiliated real estate firm – at 113 Commercial St. The building formerly housed Mariah’s Closet, which closed last fall.

The firm – a four-person team consisting of co-founders Shelly Myers-Henry and Martha Hassle, Amanda Hassle and Emily Smith – has experience with startup homes, distressed and investment properties, high-end estates, farmland and commercial buildings.

“It’s so wonderful to see everybody welcome us to the downtown district,” said Myers-Henry. “We are so thankful to be in this location. We love all the traffic that it brings and people stopping in and saying hi. It’s vibrant here.”

More than a dozen community members gathered to welcome the business to its new home.

“Communities are great because you have great people who come together and work together,” said Dowagiac City Manager Kevin Anderson. “That’s what we’re really seeing downtown and what we’re seeing throughout the community right now. All kinds of really positive things are happening and it’s places like this and people like you who are growing and expanding our community. I think this is just a terrific time to stop and pause and recognize how much we are depending on each other and how much we grow together.”

A Dowagiac native, Myers-Henry returned home in 2005 after working real estate in Chicago. Having grown up around the Dowagiac real estate business, Myers-Henry expressed her excitement for working and raising her family in her hometown. Myers-Henry partnered with Hassle approximately 12 years ago and has since welcomed Hassle’s daughter, Amanda, and Smith into the fold.

The firm is in the process of completing the building’s remodeling process, which began in mid-December after purchasing the building.

“We’re about 95 percent finished,” Myers-Henry said. “There’s some exterior work being done at this time that will be finished this spring.”