Broncos announce 2023 football schedule Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

KALAMAZOO — The Western Michigan football team and head coach Lance Taylor are excited to announce the upcoming 2023 football schedule.

The Coach Taylor era kicks off on Saturday, April 15 with the Spring Showcase, which will wrap up spring practice and gives Bronco fans a first chance to watch and meet the team and coaching staff. As part of Western Weekend, the Spring Showcase will feature family friendly activities for fans and guests, as well as interactive opportunities for WMU students, with more details to come.

The 2023 football season schedule features five home games, kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 31 with the annual CommUniverCity game against Saint Francis (Pennsylvania). Following last year’s success, the Buster’s Block Party and Tailgate Concert are back when WMU welcomes Ball State for its Mid-American Conference home opener on Saturday, Sept. 30. Western Michigan hosts Miami on Saturday, Oct. 14 for its annual homecoming game, while also celebrating the 2023 WMU Hall of Fame class.

The Battle for the Cannon kicks off Mid-Week #MACtion, with the Broncos hosting rival Central Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 7. WMU then wraps up the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 21 hosting Bowling Green.

The Broncos are on the road for seven games this season, making their first trip of the year out to Syracuse to battle the Orange on Saturday, Sept. 9. Western Michigan also makes a trip to Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 16 and the first-ever meeting with Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 7.

WMU opens MAC play on the road at Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 23. The Broncos also head on the road in conference to take on Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 21, Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Northern Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Times and broadcast information are still to be determined.

Season ticket deposits are being accepted now. Head to www.wmubroncos.com/tickets for more details.