Third annual Niles Restaurant Week begins March 6

Published 6:41 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By Max Harden

NILES — The third annual Niles Restaurant Week presented by Corewell Health returns with  a delicious lineup from March 6th through the 12th.

This weeklong dining event, organized by  the Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce, aims to help stimulate tourism and patronage at local  restaurants in the Niles area. 

Foodies can expect flavorful food and prices that promise to delight the palate and wallet  thanks to specials and prix-fixe menus. Select eateries in Niles are offering menus with specials  at $11, $22, and $33. Diners simply need to visit the restaurants and ask for their Niles  Restaurant Week specials. 

Participating restaurants for Niles Restaurant Week reflect the area’s growing diverse options.  This year’s lineup of restaurants includes: Create Bar & Grill, Iron Shoe Distillery, Prime Table  Restaurant, Front Street Pizza Pub, Wings, Etc., 2&M Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, Veni’s Sweet  Shop and more. Specific details on each establishment’s offerings and hours of service can be  found at eatdrinkniles.com 

“Niles area restaurants  are fast becoming destination attractions for foodies all over the region,” said Greater Niles Chamber Executive Director Ryan Boeskool. “We hope that  neighboring communities will come to Niles and find out what they’ve been missing.” 

Iron Shoe Distillery owner Laura Tuthill emphasized the local impact.

“Restaurant Week is a  wonderful opportunity to support local restaurants and take a day off from cooking,” he said. “And while  you’re out exploring downtown Niles, be sure to check out all of the new developments around  town, as there are many new businesses who have moved in. The energy here is exciting and  Restaurant Week is the perfect occasion to see what’s new.” 

Contact: For more information, interviews, or photo requests, please contact Ryan Boeskool at ryan@greaternileschamber.com. 

More Business

Niles Planning Commission approves site plan for warehouse on 13th Street

Planning commission approves site plan for East Main Dollar General

Phil Hosbein joins Sturgis Bank Community Board

Cassopolis Chamber welcomes Indiana manufacturer to community

Print Article