Third annual Niles Restaurant Week begins March 6 Published 6:41 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

NILES — The third annual Niles Restaurant Week presented by Corewell Health returns with a delicious lineup from March 6th through the 12th.



This weeklong dining event, organized by the Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce, aims to help stimulate tourism and patronage at local restaurants in the Niles area.

Foodies can expect flavorful food and prices that promise to delight the palate and wallet thanks to specials and prix-fixe menus. Select eateries in Niles are offering menus with specials at $11, $22, and $33. Diners simply need to visit the restaurants and ask for their Niles Restaurant Week specials.

Participating restaurants for Niles Restaurant Week reflect the area’s growing diverse options. This year’s lineup of restaurants includes: Create Bar & Grill, Iron Shoe Distillery, Prime Table Restaurant, Front Street Pizza Pub, Wings, Etc., 2&M Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, Veni’s Sweet Shop and more. Specific details on each establishment’s offerings and hours of service can be found at eatdrinkniles.com

“Niles area restaurants are fast becoming destination attractions for foodies all over the region,” said Greater Niles Chamber Executive Director Ryan Boeskool. “We hope that neighboring communities will come to Niles and find out what they’ve been missing.”

Iron Shoe Distillery owner Laura Tuthill emphasized the local impact.

“Restaurant Week is a wonderful opportunity to support local restaurants and take a day off from cooking,” he said. “And while you’re out exploring downtown Niles, be sure to check out all of the new developments around town, as there are many new businesses who have moved in. The energy here is exciting and Restaurant Week is the perfect occasion to see what’s new.”

Contact: For more information, interviews, or photo requests, please contact Ryan Boeskool at ryan@greaternileschamber.com.