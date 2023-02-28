Granger man gets jail time for attempted indecent exposure Published 7:29 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

NILES — A Granger man who exposed himself in the Niles Walmart parking lot was sentenced to jail Monday in Berrien County Trial Court.

Benjamin Burbedge, 51, of Granger, pleaded guilty to attempted indecent exposure and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 15 days in jail with credit for two days served and $175 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Aug. 14 in the Niles WalMart parking lot in Niles Township. A charge of possession of cocaine was dismissed.

Burbedge apologized for his actions.

“Apologies are great and I take you at your word that you are not using alcohol and cocaine any more,” Judge Smith said. “My concern is that you could have chosen other places to do this but you chose a public place. It’s disturbing to the court.”