Daily Data: Wednesday, March 1

Published 11:58 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By Scott Novak

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 55, EDWARDSBURG 53

At Edwardsburg

BRANDYWINE 55

Jamier Palmer 15, Robert Whiting 0, Jaremiah Palmer 25, Michael Palmer 4, Byron Linley 5, Brock Dye 3, Nylen Goins 3. TOTALS: 18 12-18 55

EDWARDSBURG 53

Brody Schimpa 11, Owen Eberlein 11, Mason Crist 18, Caleb Layman 4, Matt Anders 9, Annon Billingsly 0. TOTALS: 22 3-4 53

 

Brandywine                 21        38        44        55

Edwardsburg               12        19        38        53

3-point baskets: Brandywine 7 (Jaremiah Palmer 3, Jamier Palmer 2, Linley 1, Goins 1), Edwardsburg 6 (Schimpa 3, Crist 2, Anders 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 6, Edwardsburg 16. Records: Brandywine 19-2, Edwardsburg 12-7

 

NILES 74, DOWAGIAC 35

At Dowagiac

NILES 74

Jayson Johnson 10, Anthony Brady Jr. 30, Brenden Olsen 4, Mike Phillips 4, Brayden Favors 6, Darris Johnson III 0, Alec Lozada 9, Ethan Chambliss 11. TOTALS: 24 16-22 74

DOWAGIAC 35

Jamal Williams 6, Lamone Moore 0, Josh Winchester-Jones 0, Isaih Fitchett 8, Christian Wheaton 2, Isaih Hill 2, Gianni Villatobos 10, Braylon Wade 3, Brallan Hernandez 2, Travis Rehborg 2. TOTALS: 12 8-10 35

 

Niles                            21        37        51        74

Dowagiac                  10        23        31        35

3-point baskets: Niles 10 (Brady Jr. 7, Favors 2, J. Johnson 1), Dowagiac 3 (Fitchett 2, Wade 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 13, Dowagiac 15 (Hill). Records: Niles 11-10, Dowagiac 2-19

 

BUCHANAN 62, VICKSBURG 59

At Vicksburg

BUCHANAN 61

Karmine Brown 3, Cade Preissing 10, Brian Proud 4, Thomas VanOverberghe 25, Connor Legault 6, Dillon Oatsvall 14, Logan Wiggins 0. TOTALS: 22 12-20 62

VICKSBURG 59

Luke Bainter 7, R.J. Vallier 9, Carter Brown 5, Jaxson Wilson 2, Lucas Johnson 12, Austin Androsky 5, Grant Anderson 6, Cody Hatridge 10, Malik Bloodworth 3. TOTALS: 23 5-7 59

 

Buchanan                    15        35        45        62

Vicksburg                    12        27        47        59

3-point baskets: Buchanan 6 (Preissing 2, Legault 2, Brown 1, VanOverberghe 1), Vicksburg 8 (Hatridge 2, Johnson 2, Bainter 1, Androsky 1, Bloodworth 1, Vallier 1). Total fouls: Buchanan 12, Vicksburg 20. Records: Buchanan 12-9, Vicksburg 6-15

 

CASSOPOLIS 57, CENTREVILLE 37

At Centreville

CASSOPOLIS 57

Davion Goins 17, Malachi Ward 6, Logan Pflug 18, Kenny May 7, Jadyn Baucom 9. TOTALS: 22 9-13 57

CENTREVILLE 37

Roman Robinson 12, Gavin Bunning 5, Lemings 11, Carpenter 7, Sikanos Jr. 2. TOTALS: 12 8-15 37

 

Cassopolis                   12        23        37        57

Centreville                   7          18        29        37

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 4 (Pflug 4), Centreville 5 (Robinson 2, Bunning 1, Lemings 1, Carpenter 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 16, Centreville 18 (Sikanos Jr.). Records: Cassopolis 16-4, 14-0 Southwest 10; Centreville 14-6, 12-2 Southwest 10

 

