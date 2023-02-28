Daily Data: Wednesday, March 1
Published 11:58 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023
BOYS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 55, EDWARDSBURG 53
At Edwardsburg
BRANDYWINE 55
Jamier Palmer 15, Robert Whiting 0, Jaremiah Palmer 25, Michael Palmer 4, Byron Linley 5, Brock Dye 3, Nylen Goins 3. TOTALS: 18 12-18 55
EDWARDSBURG 53
Brody Schimpa 11, Owen Eberlein 11, Mason Crist 18, Caleb Layman 4, Matt Anders 9, Annon Billingsly 0. TOTALS: 22 3-4 53
Brandywine 21 38 44 55
Edwardsburg 12 19 38 53
3-point baskets: Brandywine 7 (Jaremiah Palmer 3, Jamier Palmer 2, Linley 1, Goins 1), Edwardsburg 6 (Schimpa 3, Crist 2, Anders 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 6, Edwardsburg 16. Records: Brandywine 19-2, Edwardsburg 12-7
NILES 74, DOWAGIAC 35
At Dowagiac
NILES 74
Jayson Johnson 10, Anthony Brady Jr. 30, Brenden Olsen 4, Mike Phillips 4, Brayden Favors 6, Darris Johnson III 0, Alec Lozada 9, Ethan Chambliss 11. TOTALS: 24 16-22 74
DOWAGIAC 35
Jamal Williams 6, Lamone Moore 0, Josh Winchester-Jones 0, Isaih Fitchett 8, Christian Wheaton 2, Isaih Hill 2, Gianni Villatobos 10, Braylon Wade 3, Brallan Hernandez 2, Travis Rehborg 2. TOTALS: 12 8-10 35
Niles 21 37 51 74
Dowagiac 10 23 31 35
3-point baskets: Niles 10 (Brady Jr. 7, Favors 2, J. Johnson 1), Dowagiac 3 (Fitchett 2, Wade 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 13, Dowagiac 15 (Hill). Records: Niles 11-10, Dowagiac 2-19
BUCHANAN 62, VICKSBURG 59
At Vicksburg
BUCHANAN 61
Karmine Brown 3, Cade Preissing 10, Brian Proud 4, Thomas VanOverberghe 25, Connor Legault 6, Dillon Oatsvall 14, Logan Wiggins 0. TOTALS: 22 12-20 62
VICKSBURG 59
Luke Bainter 7, R.J. Vallier 9, Carter Brown 5, Jaxson Wilson 2, Lucas Johnson 12, Austin Androsky 5, Grant Anderson 6, Cody Hatridge 10, Malik Bloodworth 3. TOTALS: 23 5-7 59
Buchanan 15 35 45 62
Vicksburg 12 27 47 59
3-point baskets: Buchanan 6 (Preissing 2, Legault 2, Brown 1, VanOverberghe 1), Vicksburg 8 (Hatridge 2, Johnson 2, Bainter 1, Androsky 1, Bloodworth 1, Vallier 1). Total fouls: Buchanan 12, Vicksburg 20. Records: Buchanan 12-9, Vicksburg 6-15
CASSOPOLIS 57, CENTREVILLE 37
At Centreville
CASSOPOLIS 57
Davion Goins 17, Malachi Ward 6, Logan Pflug 18, Kenny May 7, Jadyn Baucom 9. TOTALS: 22 9-13 57
CENTREVILLE 37
Roman Robinson 12, Gavin Bunning 5, Lemings 11, Carpenter 7, Sikanos Jr. 2. TOTALS: 12 8-15 37
Cassopolis 12 23 37 57
Centreville 7 18 29 37
3-point baskets: Cassopolis 4 (Pflug 4), Centreville 5 (Robinson 2, Bunning 1, Lemings 1, Carpenter 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 16, Centreville 18 (Sikanos Jr.). Records: Cassopolis 16-4, 14-0 Southwest 10; Centreville 14-6, 12-2 Southwest 10