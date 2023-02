Daily Data: Tuesday, Feb. 28 Published 11:34 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

CASSOPOLIS 54, BRIDGMAN 34

At Coloma

BRIDGMAN 34

Emily Howell 4, Melanie Warren 3, Kaylee Schebel 11, Tatyanna Hill 5, Elise Schmaltz 6, Lanie McCrory 5. TOTALS: 15 3-12 34

CASSOPOLIS 54

Ella Smith 7, Alexis Millirans 0, Quianna Murray 3, Mackenzie Boyer 6, Atyanna Alford 17, Nola Hawkins 1, Ryley Bowsher 17, Brooklyn Smith 2, Rachel Williams 1. TOTALS: 16 16-28 54

Bridgman 9 15 19 34

Cassopolis 7 29 38 54

3-point baskets: Bridgman 1 (McCrory 1), Cassopolis 6 (Bowsher 5, Smith 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Bridgman 23 (Howell, Hill, McCrory), Cassopolis 15 (Smith). Records: Bridgman 16-5, Cassopolis 17-6

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 58, GLEN OAKS CC 52

At Dowagiac

GLEN OAKS 52

Angel Gary 9, Zharia Hotobah-During 11, Sarah Dekoning 6, Eliana Wilson 10, Hannah Outlaw 6, Sheneice Halmon 2, Mackenzie Baker 1, Allison Starbuck 0, Maya Wilson 4, Emma Allison 3, Abigale Youmans 0. TOTALS: 20 7-15 52

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 58

Kamryn Patterson 3, Ariana Lemons 12, Macey Laubach 15, Cameron Patterson 16, Tori Eldridge 8, Nadia Collins 4, Khashya McCoy 0, Naenae Kirkland 0, Charlee Balcom 0. TOTALS: 23 4-5

Glen Oaks 13 27 38 52

Southwestern 10 29 49 58

3-point baskets: Glen Oaks 5 (Hotabah-During 2, Dekoning 2, Allison), Southwestern Michigan 8 (Patterson, Laubach 3, Thomas 4). Total fouls (fouled out): Glen Oaks 10 (none), Southwestern Michigan 15 (none). Records: Glen Oaks 15-11, 9-2 Western Conference; Southwestern Michigan 16-8, 6-4 Western Conference

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

GLEN OAKS 63, SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 55

At Dowagiac

GLEN OAKS 63

Derek Anderson 5, Malik Tansmore 2, Daivion Boleware 13, Antonion Brown 7, DeAndre Francis 26, Tyler Swanwick 4, Tylan Harris 6, Lavonte Ash 0. TOTALS: 26 7-11 63

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 55

Sean Burress 9, Zach Stokes 8, Mari Nichols 2, Rashawn Bost 7, Mark Williams 16, Nate Goins 0, Mikel Forrest 13, Stewart Smith 0. TOTALS: 22 6-8 55

Halftime score: Southwestern Michigan 31, Glen Oaks 22. 3-point baskets: Glen Oaks 4 (Anderson, Boleware, Harris 2), Southwestern Michigan 5 (Bost, Williams 4). Total fouls (fouled out): Glen Oaks 10 (none), Southwestern Michigan 14 (none). Records: Glen Oaks 12-14, 6-5 Western Conference; Southwestern Michigan 13-10, 4-6 Western Conference)