Berrien RESA to host the annual Science Olympiad competition
Published 3:30 pm Monday, February 27, 2023
BERRIEN COUNTY — Berrien RESA will be hosting its annual Science Olympiad competition from 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday,
March 3 from 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Michigan College Napier Avenue Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, with winners announced at an awards ceremony beginning at 2:45 p.m.
Science Olympiad is an opportunity for Berrien County students to learn about science using hands-on skills and knowledge. The event is a regional competition of which the winners for each division go on to compete at the state level. The state competition will be held on the campus of Michigan State University later this spring.
Participating Schools include:
Berrien Springs Middle and High schools
Brandywine High School
Buchanan Middle and High schools
Lakeshore Middle and High schools
Mildred C. Wells Academy
Ring Lardner Middle School
River Valley Middle School
Upton Middle School and St. Joseph High School
Watervliet Middle School