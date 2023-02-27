Berrien RESA to host the annual Science Olympiad competition Published 3:30 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

BERRIEN COUNTY — Berrien RESA will be hosting its annual Science Olympiad competition from 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday,

March 3 from 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Michigan College Napier Avenue Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, with winners announced at an awards ceremony beginning at 2:45 p.m.

Science Olympiad is an opportunity for Berrien County students to learn about science using hands-on skills and knowledge. The event is a regional competition of which the winners for each division go on to compete at the state level. The state competition will be held on the campus of Michigan State University later this spring.

Participating Schools include:

Berrien Springs Middle and High schools

Brandywine High School

Buchanan Middle and High schools

Lakeshore Middle and High schools

Mildred C. Wells Academy

Ring Lardner Middle School

River Valley Middle School

Upton Middle School and St. Joseph High School

Watervliet Middle School