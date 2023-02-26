Nancy Ketchum Published 11:24 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

March 11, 1935-Feb. 21, 2023

Nancy M. Ketchum, 87, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, Fe. 21, 2023, at her home. She was born on March 11, 1935, in Newberry, MI, the daughter of Charles and Stella (Baker) Bivens.

Nancy was a citizen of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and a member of the Dowagiac Seventh-day Adventist Church and would study the bible every night before going to bed. She had a unique and infectious laugh that put a smile on everyone’s face that she laughed with. Nancy enjoyed traveling to visit family and having family over to visit. Nancy also enjoyed going to Pow Wows, knitting, crocheting, shopping and eating out at Olive Garden.

Surviving are five children, Roger Ketchum of Strum, WI, Timothy Ketchum of Hopkins, MI, Thomas Ketchum of Wauconda, IL, Diane Ketchum of Renton, WA and Julie Ketchum of Dowagiac; five grandchildren; Jessica (Darrell) Howell, Jason (Brittany) Ketchum, Matt (Kirstyn) Ketchum, Nikita Ketchum and Ashley (Shayne) Odle; seven great-grandchildren; four siblings, Eunice (Jim) Schwake of Escanaba, Christine (Howard) Mannisto of Au Train, MI, Minnie Barnes of West Olive, MI, and Ken (Becki) Bivens of Hastings, MI.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her son, David Ketchum and four siblings, Ernest Bivens, Gordon Bivens, Charlotte Bivens and Gloria Kossow.

Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangement have been entrusted to Clark Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremations Services, 405 Center St, Dowagiac. Those wishing to leave a condolence to Nancy’s family may visit www.clarkch.com