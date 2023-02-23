MEC reports power outages following ice storm Published 11:02 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Midwest Energy & Communications reports that as outages continue to come in, about 5,300 customers are without power in southeast and southwest Michigan and northern Ohio.

MEC is still assessing damage and responding to 911 calls to de-energize lines, which remains a first priority. Due to the number of trees down, crews are having difficulty getting to our lines to see the full extent of the damage. Additional crews and contractors are on hand today making repairs.

MEC listed two important safety reminders:

Stay at least 50 feet away from any downed line. MEC customers can report downed lines by calling 800.492.5989 or through the SmartHub app.

Do not approach crews and respect road closures. For the safety of both the public and repair crews, any outage questions should be directed to 800.492.5989.

Please visit https://www.teammidwest.com/electric/outage-central/ for a complete list of areas impacted. For an overview of MEC’s restoration process, visit https://www.teammidwest.com/electric/outage-central/how-we-restore-power/.