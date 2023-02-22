William Jackson Jr. Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Sept. 30, 1949-Feb. 20. 2023

Dr. William Jackson, Jr., M.D., 73, of Marcellus, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Sept. 30, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois the third of six children born to William Sr. and Bessie Jackson. He married Janet Moore November 1, 1990 in Detroit, Michigan.

William was very athletic and enjoyed participating and watching various sports. He was a dedicated runner and participated in multiple races of varying lengths. He was a chemist at Parke-Davis before becoming an Internal Medicine Physician. He made herbal remedies for adult and children for various ailments and would even make house calls when needed. William loved his community and was a loyal member of the Calvin Center Seventh Day Adventist Church. He enjoyed cooking and his family agrees that he was an excellent cook. He was a kind and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.

William will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Janet Moore Jackson of Marcellus; sons, Justin Jackson of Kalamazoo, Dr. Dennis Jackson, M.D. of Detroit; three granddaughters, Aleighcia Jackson, Reighlen Jackson, Mishaleigh Jackson; sisters, Barbara Jackson of Edwardsburg, Cynthia Jackson of Arizona; brothers, Charles Jackson of Vandalia, Gregory Jackson of Edwardsburg, Dr. Larry (Debbie) Jackson, M.D. of Marcellus; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will gather from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 in Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Dr. Jackson will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com