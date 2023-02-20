Julie Lynn Brown Published 4:35 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

April 7, 1964-Jan. 25, 2023

I Peter 3:3-4

“Your beauty should not come from outward adornments, such as braided hair and the wearing of gold jewelry and fine clothes. Instead, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God’s sight.”

Memories of Julie are the greatest thing we can hold in this time of great loss. We celebrate her as the

“sweetest soul” that shared her sweet, kind, caring, and fun-spirit with all those around her.

She endured so much pain over the last 10 years from the neurological damage of cancer treatments, yet you never heard her complain. She demonstrated great strength, endurance, and love each day through her struggle. She would often answer when asked if she needed anything, “I’ll be alright,” “I don’t need anything,” “Gary and the boys take good care of me,” and “I have such great kids.” Her focus stayed on her family, raising her children, and supporting them with all her might.

There are many precious memories to share that demonstrate her compassion and love for her family and others. You would often hear her words, “love you to the moon and back,” “love you with all my heart,” and her warming “giggle-laugh” persisted throughout her every conversation. All who know Julie, from when she was very young to her last day, can attest to her unforgettable sweet spirit.

Julie is survived by her husband Gary Weaver, children, Rhea Raykel Martinez (Dillon Peruski), Josh Allen Martinez (fiancée Katie Feehan), Connor Uriah Brown, and Ethan Newkirk Brown, stepchildren Brian Eugene Weaver, and Janelle Marie Weaver. Grandchildren, Ashley Roger Peruski, Marceline Trinidad Peruski, and Sen Jesse Peruski. She is also survived by her parents Bruce Brown and Joy Lawler, brothers and sisters, Debbie Paolasso (Paul), Denise Peters, Tim Brown (Donna), Tom Brown (Jennifer), and Ray Brown, and several nieces and nephews. Julie was preceded in death by her brother Chris Brown and her stepmom Kathy Brown.