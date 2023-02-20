Daily Data: Monday, Feb. 20

Published 6:28 am Monday, February 20, 2023

By Scott Novak

GIRLS STANDINGS

WOLVERINE

Vicksburg                    13-0     20-0

Edwardsburg               8-4       13-6

Paw Paw                     8-5       11-9

Otsego                         7-5       11-8

Plainwell                     7-6       10-9

Three Rivers              5-7       10-8

Sturgis                         2-10     3-17

Niles                            0-13     0-19

 

LAKELAND

Buchanan                    8-0       18-1

Brandywine                 6-2       18-2

Benton Harbor           4-4       13-8

Dowagiac                     2-6       9-10

Berrien Springs          0-8       7-12

 

SOUTHWEST 10

North Division

Bl’mingdale                12-1     12-6

Lawrence                    9-5       12-8

Hartford                      6-8       7-13

Decatur                       4-9       5-14

Bangor                         2-11     7-12

Comstock                    0-14     0-19

 

South Division

Cassopolis                   13-0     15-5

Mendon                       9-4       16-4

Centreville                   7-6       8-11

White Pigeon              6-7       9-10

Marcellus                    5-8       8-11

 

SCORING LEADERS

                                                   G        PTS      AVG

Faith Carson, Buch.                 19        366        19.3

Ellie Knapp, Bran.                   12        169        14.1

Adeline Gill, Bran.                  19        239        12.6

Atyanna Alford, Cass              20        244        12.2

Maggie Weller, Dowa.            19        204        10.7

Alanah Smith, Dowa.              19        204        10.7

LaBria Austin, Buch.               18        183        10.2

 

BOYS STANDINGS

WOLVERINE

Otsego                         10-1     14-3

Edwardsburg             8-2       10-5

Plainwell                     8-4       10-8

Niles                            7-4       8-9

Vicksburg                   5-7       6-12

Three Rivers              3-8       5-12

Sturgis                        2-9       4-13

Paw Paw                    2-10     5-13

 

LAKELAND

Benton Harbor          7-0       14-6

Brandywine                6-2       16-2

Berrien Springs         4-3       10-7

Buchanan                    1-6       8-9

Dowagiac                    0-7       2-16

 

Southwest 10

North Division

Hartford                      7-4       8-8

Comstock                    8-5       9-9

Lawrence                    7-5       10-8

Decatur                       6-6       10-8

Bangor                         2-10     6-12

Bl’mingdale                0-10     0-17

 

South Division

Cassopolis                   11-0     13-4

Centreville                   10-1     12-5

Whte Pigeon               7-4       7-10

Mendon                       4-8       7-12

Marcellus                    1-10     5-12

 

SCORING LEADERS

                                                              G       PTS      AVG

Davion Goins, Cass                             16        265        16.6

Thomas VanOverberghe, Buch.       17        240        14.1

Mike Phillips, Niles                             16        226        14.1

Jaremiah Palmer, Bran.                      18        242        13.4

Jayson Johnson, Niles                         17        208        12.2

Kenny May, Cass                                   17        191        11.2

Mason Crist, Edwards.                        15        160        10.7

Cade Preissing, Buch.                          17        180        10.6

Brody Schimpa, Edwards.                  15        155        10.3

 

GIRLS WRESTLING

Girls Regional Red 2

At Grayling

Brandywine Results

130: Halle Borders 0-1

145: Maddison Ward 3-0, champion

235: Mackenzie Will 0-3, fourth-place

 

Buchanan Results

105: Sadie Holloway 1-2

130: Avery Scanlon 1-2

 

Marcellus

155: Carlee Osborn 1-2

190: Gabriella Allen 3-0, champion

More Sports

Roundup: Bucks, Rangers, Eddies pick up wins

Brandywine’s Ward, Edwardsburg’s Andrina win regional titles

Chieftains split with Berrien Springs

Benton Harbor edges Brandywine; Bobcat girls rout Tigers

Print Article