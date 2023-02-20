Daily Data: Monday, Feb. 20
Published 6:28 am Monday, February 20, 2023
GIRLS STANDINGS
WOLVERINE
Vicksburg 13-0 20-0
Edwardsburg 8-4 13-6
Paw Paw 8-5 11-9
Otsego 7-5 11-8
Plainwell 7-6 10-9
Three Rivers 5-7 10-8
Sturgis 2-10 3-17
Niles 0-13 0-19
LAKELAND
Buchanan 8-0 18-1
Brandywine 6-2 18-2
Benton Harbor 4-4 13-8
Dowagiac 2-6 9-10
Berrien Springs 0-8 7-12
SOUTHWEST 10
North Division
Bl’mingdale 12-1 12-6
Lawrence 9-5 12-8
Hartford 6-8 7-13
Decatur 4-9 5-14
Bangor 2-11 7-12
Comstock 0-14 0-19
South Division
Cassopolis 13-0 15-5
Mendon 9-4 16-4
Centreville 7-6 8-11
White Pigeon 6-7 9-10
Marcellus 5-8 8-11
SCORING LEADERS
G PTS AVG
Faith Carson, Buch. 19 366 19.3
Ellie Knapp, Bran. 12 169 14.1
Adeline Gill, Bran. 19 239 12.6
Atyanna Alford, Cass 20 244 12.2
Maggie Weller, Dowa. 19 204 10.7
Alanah Smith, Dowa. 19 204 10.7
LaBria Austin, Buch. 18 183 10.2
BOYS STANDINGS
WOLVERINE
Otsego 10-1 14-3
Edwardsburg 8-2 10-5
Plainwell 8-4 10-8
Niles 7-4 8-9
Vicksburg 5-7 6-12
Three Rivers 3-8 5-12
Sturgis 2-9 4-13
Paw Paw 2-10 5-13
LAKELAND
Benton Harbor 7-0 14-6
Brandywine 6-2 16-2
Berrien Springs 4-3 10-7
Buchanan 1-6 8-9
Dowagiac 0-7 2-16
Southwest 10
North Division
Hartford 7-4 8-8
Comstock 8-5 9-9
Lawrence 7-5 10-8
Decatur 6-6 10-8
Bangor 2-10 6-12
Bl’mingdale 0-10 0-17
South Division
Cassopolis 11-0 13-4
Centreville 10-1 12-5
Whte Pigeon 7-4 7-10
Mendon 4-8 7-12
Marcellus 1-10 5-12
SCORING LEADERS
G PTS AVG
Davion Goins, Cass 16 265 16.6
Thomas VanOverberghe, Buch. 17 240 14.1
Mike Phillips, Niles 16 226 14.1
Jaremiah Palmer, Bran. 18 242 13.4
Jayson Johnson, Niles 17 208 12.2
Kenny May, Cass 17 191 11.2
Mason Crist, Edwards. 15 160 10.7
Cade Preissing, Buch. 17 180 10.6
Brody Schimpa, Edwards. 15 155 10.3
GIRLS WRESTLING
Girls Regional Red 2
At Grayling
Brandywine Results
130: Halle Borders 0-1
145: Maddison Ward 3-0, champion
235: Mackenzie Will 0-3, fourth-place
Buchanan Results
105: Sadie Holloway 1-2
130: Avery Scanlon 1-2
Marcellus
155: Carlee Osborn 1-2
190: Gabriella Allen 3-0, champion