Eau Claire man’s drunk driving charge reduced after completing probation Published 6:00 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An Eau Claire man found guilty of drunk driving had his charge reduced after completing probation.

Steven Miller, 44, of Brush Lake Road in Eau Claire, had pleaded guilty last year to a felony charge of third offense drunk driving from a Jan. 27, 2017 incident in Dowagiac. Friday, he was discharged from probation and had the charge reduced to a misdemeanor second offense drunk driving charge.

Defense attorney Greg Feldman said Miller has turned his life around after completing a probation program in St. Joseph County, Mich. “He’s 644 days clean as of today,” Feldman said. “He keeps himself busy, he’s found new hobbies and found ways to kill the dead time when he’s not working. He’s found a whole new routine.”

Miller thanked the court for the opportunity. “My life has really made a turn for the best, I feel really good,” he said. “My one goal is 10,000 days sober. Every day that goes by, I thank God for giving me one more day. Some people can go out and have a beer and are fine, but that’s not me. That’s not how it works for me.”

Judge Herman congratulated Miller for his progress. “I discharge you from probation and congratulate you on what you’ve done,” he said. “I can assure you about how much better you look. I want to commend you.”