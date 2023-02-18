Daily Data: Sunday, Feb. 19 Published 11:44 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

COLLEGE WRESTLING

NJCAA Great Lakes District

At Palatine, Illinois

Team Scores

Triton College 151, Harper College 146, Southwestern Michigan College 104.5, Muskegon Community College 89.5, St. Clair County Community College 61, Joliet Junior College 60, Bryant and Stratton 45.5, Mott Community College 33.5, Henry Ford College 30, Morton Community College 22, Ancilla College 19.5

Southwestern Michigan Results

125: Jordan Simpson (3-2), fifth-place

133: Gabe Livingston (4-1), third-place

141: Matthew Martinez (1-2)

149: Zam Thompson (3-1), second-place

157: Gage Ensign (3-1), second-place

165: Hunter Heath (4-1), third-place

174: Jared Checkley (4-2), fourth-place

184: Braxton Garza (1-2)

197: Vinny Patierno (4-1), fifth-place

285: Shane Edwards (3-1), second-place

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

DIVISION 2

At Jackson Northwest

Championship Final

106: Brady Baker (Lakeshore) p. Camren Brock (Battle Creek Harper Creek) 1:00; 113: Cameron Beach (Jackson Northwest) d. Matt Ausel (Mason) 4-1; 120: Tayden Miller (Mason) p. J.P. Culver (Vicksburg) 1:45; 126: Dalton Daniel (Fowlerville) d. Levi Baker (Fowlerville) 3-1; 132: Aaron Lucio (Lakeshore) d. Landon Thomas (St. Joseph) 5-1; 138: Jayden Schwartz (Charlotte) m.d. over Camden Miller (Gull Lake) 12-4; 144: Peter Pena (Milan) m.d. over Dylan Granger (Mason) 12-4; 150: Ben Blyveis (Fowlerville) d. Elijah Ratliff (Chelsea) 6-0; 157: Zach Jacobs (Jackson Northwest) p. Jaydn Grimes (Mason) 2:44; 165: Nathan Andrina (Edwardsburg) d. Nick Martinez (Battle Creek Harper Creek) 3-1; 175: Derek Badgley (Mason) m.d. over Brady Raymond (Pinckney) 12-4; 190: Gavin Turk (Paw Paw) d. Logan Lee (Lansing Waverly) 5-1; 215: Adam Haselius (Jackson Northwest) p. Garrie Mann (Gull Lake) 2:27; 285: Joseph Arnold (Mason) p. Kyle Bonner (Jackson) 1:04

Consolation Final

106: Diego Orozco (Adrian) d. Marcus Lowry (St. Joseph) 2-1; 113: Trevor Morehouse (Jackson) p. Caden Manfred (Edwardsburg) :52; 120: Vernon Riggins (Lakeshore) d. Rasler Warner (Gull Lake) 3-2; 126: Jeffrey Miller (Jackson Northwest) p. Noah Dalke (St. Joseph) 2:18; 132: Carter Moore (Charlotte) d. Caden Bayer (Jackson) 15-10; 138: Tex Smith (Mason) d. Gage Race (Jackson Northwest), forfeit; 144: Braxton Tindall (Adrian) d. Colten Strawderman (Edwardsburg) 4-0; 150: Nolan Berglin (Paw Paw) d. Gavin Beach (Jackson Northwest) 4-2; 157: Andrew Byerle (Lakeshore) p. Richard Barshaw (Haslett) 1:58; 165: Braden Gariety (Jackson Northwest) d. Sam Rucker (Niles) 3-2 (OT); 175: Layne O’Neil (Fowlerville) d. Julian Means-Flewellen (Niles) 8-6; 190: Austin Mark (Edwardsburg) d. Richard Davis (Fowlerville) 3-2; 215: Cayden Bell (Lansing Waverly) p. Andrew Harris :45; 285: Ricky Johnson (Battle Creek Harper Creek) p. Brett Barrett (Niles) 1:20

DIVISION 3

At Adrian Madison

Championship Final

106: Ronaldo Vergara (South Haven) p. Josmar Perez (Brandywine) 3:08; 113: Braylon Long (Clinton) t.f. over Ernesto Rodarte (Hartford) 15-0; 120: Connor Busz (Clinton) d. Talan Flowers (Three Rivers), forfeit; 126: Connor Younts (Clinton) m.d. over Colton Kennedy (Hopkins) 9-1; 132: Jacob Reif (Quincy) d. Ayden Keller (Three Rivers) 5-2; 138: Aden Baynes (Laingsburg) m.d. over Maurice Ames (Clinton) 11-1; 144: Camden Johnecheck (Williamston) d. Matt Dion (Williamston), injury default; 150: Ethan Younts (Clinton) d. Gabe Chapates (Eaton Rapids) 4-3; 157: Tyler Schofield (Olivet) p. Mason Roth (Napoleon) 1:29; 165: Darrin Alward (Durand) p. Andrew Hartman (Dowagiac) 1:13; 175: Joe Mahaney (Williamston) p. Bart Laretz (Napoleon) 5:30; 190: Troy Demas (Constantine) d. Davin George (Quincy), forfeit; 215: Bennett VandenBerg (Constantine) d. John Petersen (Hillsdale) 2-1 (OT); 285: Jacob Reynolds (Three Rivers) p. Gregg Reed (Constantine) 1:30.

Consolation Final

106: Malaki Mosher (Adrian Madison) p. Jude Rosas (Blissfield) :54; 113: Lucas Dopp (Adrian Madison) p. Aiden Bocanegra (Napoleon) 4:27; 120: Kaiden Rieth (Brandwine) d. Brenden Yob (Napoleon) 6-4 (OT); 126: Bear Geibe (Constantine) p. Alejandro Saldana (Hartford) 3:45; 132: Lukas Leonard (Adrian Madison) d. Drake Heath (Brandywine) 6-2; 138: Israel Villegas (Dowagiac) m.d. over Owen Jackson (Hopkins) 13-3; 144: Brody Jones (Constantine) d. Landon Moreland (Three Rivers) 4-0; 150: Louis Smith (Three Rivers) d. Drew Alward (Durand) 3-0; 157: Jeremiah Detwiler (Three Rivers) d. Gavin Schoff (Brandywine) 4-3; 165: Bryce Randolph (Clinton) d. Landen Parker (Eaton Rapids) 3-1; 175: Stephen Petersen (Hillsdale) p. Riley Hess (Watervliet) 2:30; 190: Lloyd Ruesink (Three Rivers) d. Mikey Brooks (Laingsburg) 6-5; 215: Luke Chambers (Williamston) p. Phillip McLaurin (Brandywine) 1:34; 285: Logan Russel (Adrian Madison) p. Wyatt Wahtola (Hillsdale) 1:40

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 77, NILES 14

At Edwardsburg

NILES 14

Lacheryl Hampton 0, Elly Matlock 4, Anastasia Kopczynski 0, Madison Zache 0, Kloe Kiggins 0, Aliabeth VanDePutte 6, Jessica Thornton 0, Kenzie Lakes 0, Alexandria Gerrits 2, Amirah Lee 2, Kayla Kiggins Tanaya Brown 0. TOTALS: 7 0-4 14

EDWARDSBURG 77

Maddie Pobuda 14, Kenzie Schaible 8, Averie Markel 3, Kourtney Zarycki 7, Chloe Baker 14, Abby Bossler 8, Val Johnson 9, Caitlin Tighe 14. TOTALS: 33 8-15 77

Niles 0 2 14 14

Edwardsburg 32 51 63 77

3-point baskets: Niles 0, Edwardsburg 3 (Schaible 2, Zarycki 1). Total fouls: Niles 12, Edwardsburg 7. Varsity records: Niles 0-19, 0-13 Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 13-6, 8-4 Wolverine Conference

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

KALAMAZOO VALLEY 66, SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 58

At Dowagiac

KALAMAZOO VALLEY 66

Lexi Lee 4, Abigail Long 25, Taylor Rickli 12, Carly Boughton 2, Brynne Johnson 1, Tayanna Townsell 9, Hannah Vallier 13, Jakya Rimpson 0. TOTALS: 21 20-23 66

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 58

Kamryn Patterson 0, Ariana Lemons 4, Macey Laubach 22, Cameron Thomas 23, Tori Eldridge 7, Nadia Collins 0, Khashya McCoy 0, Naenae Kirkland 2, Charlee Balcom 0. TOTALS: 24 7-12 58

Kalamazoo Valley 14 26 43 66

Southwestern 16 27 41 58

3-point baskets: Kalamazoo Valley 4 (Long, Townsell, Vallier 2), Southwestern Michigan 3 (Laubach, Thomas 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Kalamazoo Valley 16 (none), Southwestern Michigan (18 (Laubach). Records: Kalamazoo Valley 15-7, 9-1 Western Conference; Southwestern Michigan 15-8, 5-4 Western Conference

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

KALAMAZOO VALLEY 92, SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 78

At Dowagiac

KALAMAZOO VALLEY 92

Kobe Clark 14, Myles Johnson 25, JJ Bushu 3, Andrew Whiteside 4, Ramere Draper 13, Parker Ellifritz 0, Ashton Atwater 13, Caleb Johnson 1, Tavez Showers 15, Jaylin Fox 4. TOTALS: 31 24-40 92

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 78

Sean Burress 19, Zach Stokes 2, Mari Nichols 11, Rashawn Best 15, Mark Williams 15, Nate Goins 10, Mikel Forrest 6, Stewart Smith 0, Michael Smith 0. TOTALS: 28 16-20 78

Halftime score: Kalamazoo Valley 43, Southwestern Michigan 35. 3-point baskets: Kalamazoo Valley 6 (Johnson 2, Atwater 3, Showers), Southwestern Michigan 6 (Nichols, Bost, Williams 3, Goins). Total fouls (fouled out): Kalamazoo Valley 21 (Johnson), Southwestern Michigan 24 (Burress, Williams). Records: Kalamazoo Valley 20-5, 8-2 Western Conference; Southwestern Michigan 13-9, 4-5 Western Conference