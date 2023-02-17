Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 17 Published 11:49 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

BOWLING

Wolverine Conference Tournament

At Eastland Bowl, Kalamazoo

Semifinal Matches

Niles d. Otsego 783-591

Three Rivers d. Sturgis 740-700

Championship Match

Three Rivers d. Niles 802-771

Regular Season Points

Niles 12, Three Rivers 10, Sturgis 10, Vicksburg 10, Otsego 8, Paw Paw 4, Edwardsburg 2, Plainwell 0

Tournament Points

Three Rivers 7, Niles 6, Sturgis 5, Otsego 4, Vicksburg 3, Plainwell 2, Paw Paw 1, Edwardsburg DNF

Final Point Standings

Niles 18, Three Rivers 17, Sturgis 15, Vicksburg 13, Otsego 12, Paw Paw 5, Edwardsburg 2, Plainwell 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DOWAGIAC 35, BERRIEN SPRINGS 30

At Berrien Springs

DOWAGIAC 35

Josie Lock 3, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 17, Damia Brooks 0, Marlie Carpenter 4, Oliva Gadde 0, Audrey Johnson 0, Alanah Smith 11. TOTALS: 11 11-22 35

BERRIEN SPRINGS 30

Jasyl Withers 11, Alaina Halliwell 2, Lillian Weigand 6, Aaliyah Mock 2, Kaari Hurley 0, Grace Constable 3, Zion Ellis 3, Aubreona Smith 2, Suzy Markle 1. TOTALS: 11 5-10 30

Dowagiac 6 11 21 35

Berrien Springs 7 19 27 30

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 2 (Lock, Weller), Berrien Springs 3 (Withers, Weigand 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 11 (none), Berrien Springs 19 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 9-10, 2-6 Lakeland Conference; Berrien Springs 7-12, 0-8 Lakeland Conference

BUCHANAN 51, ST. JOSEPH 26

At Buchanan

ST. JOSEPH 25

Cecilia Soler 2, Tess Kapalke 0, Jaslynn Ward 9, Elly Fischer 3, Eleah Hedstrom 10, Ava Rommel 2. TOTALS: 10 3-4 26

BUCHANAN 51

Maddie Young 5, Jillian McKean 0, LaBria Austin 4, Caito Horvath 3, Katie Ailes 0, Alyssa Carson 11, Hannah Tompkins 3, Faith Carson 25. TOTALS: 18 10-12 51

St. Joseph 3 10 17 26

Buchanan 12 30 48 51

3-point baskets: St. Joseph 3 (Ward 1, Fischer 1, Hedstrom 1), Buchanan 5 (Young 1, Horvath 1, A. Carson 1, F. Carson 1, Tompkins 1). Total fouls: St. Joseph 10, Buchanan 6. Varsity records: St. Joseph 8-12, Buchanan 18-1

BRANDYWINE 63, BENTON HARBOR 26

At Niles

BENTON HARBOR 26

Janiza Wright 1, Zakeiva Baxter 8, Jyma Jordon 2, Jeremy Bodley 1, Kabrina Mays 12, Javie Swift 2. TOTALS: 12 2-7 26

BRANDYWINE 63

Adeline Gill 13, Ellie Knapp 17, Adelyn Drotoz 10, Ireland Prenkert 12, Tressa Hullinger 2, Paige Krisler 3, Miley Young 4, Kadence Brumitt 2. TOTALS: 25 5-7 63

Benton Harbor 4 12 18 26

Brandywine 23 49 60 63

3-point baskets: Benton Harbor 0, Brandywine 8 (Prenkert 4, Knapp 3, Krisler 1). Total fouls: Benton Harbor 6, Brandywine 10. Varsity records: Benton Harbor 13-7, 4-4 Lakeland Conference; Brandywine 18-2, 6-2 Lakeland Conference

CASSOPOLIS 40, WHITE PIGEON 36

At White Pigeon

CASSOPOLIS 40

Ella Smith 11, Alexis Millirans 0, Quianna Murray 10, Mackenzie Boyer 10, Atyanna Alford 6, Ryley Bowsher 2. TOTALS: 12 11-20 40

WHITE PIGEON 36

Amyia Wright 5, Shelby McDaniel 4, Jamielynn Delarye 4, Bailee Freedline 12, Sydney McClure 6, Ellie McBride 2, Dani Steel 3. TOTALS: 11 11-17 36

Cassopolis 5 16 28 40

White Pigeon 9 15 22 36

3-point baskets: Cassopolis (Smith 2, Murray 1, Boyer 1), White Pigeon 3 (Freedline 2, McDaniel 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 20 (Alford), White Pigeon 19 (Steel). Varsity records: Cassopolis 15-5, 13-0 Southwest 10; White Pigeon 9-10, 6-7 Southwest 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

BERRIEN SPRINGS 53, DOWAGIAC 42

At Berrien Springs

DOWAGIAC 42

Jamal Williams 2, Lamone Moore Jr. 6, Braylan Wade 3, Joshua Winchester-Jones 4, Isaiah Fitchett 5, Christian Wheaton 8, Gianni Villalobos 6, Isiah Hill 7, Ben Klann 1, Travis Rehborg 0. TOTALS: 14 10-13 42

BERRIEN SPRINGS 53

Mike Quao 4, Josiah Pittman 16, Kameron Autry 0, Desmond Clark 0, Brady Blasko 5, Joe Chimwamchere 0, Charlie Ewalt 4, Allen Taylor 6, Micah McFarland 4, Kole Blasko 14, Jacob Constable 0. TOTALS: 19 9-17 53

Dowagiac 9 21 31 42

Berrien Springs 8 24 40 53

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 4 (Moore 2, Wade, Fitchett), Berrien Springs 6 (Quao, Pittman 4, B. Blasko). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 15 (none), Berrien Springs 14 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 2-16, 0-7 Lakeland Conference; Berrien Springs 10-7, 4-3 Lakeland Conference

BENTON HARBOR 58, BRANDYWINE 56

At Niles

BENTON HARBOR 58

Quantravion Word 0, Antwan Callahan 9, Grant Gondrezick 9, Damarien Bell 0, Brian Gillespie 20, Jkwon Lewis 3, Montell Hobbs 17, Josiah King 0. TOTALS: 25 4-11 58

BRANDYWINE 56

Jamier Palmer 13, Nylen Goins 5, Robert Whiting 5, Jaremiah Palmer 14, Michael Palmer 5, Brock Dye 2, Byran Linley 12. TOTALS: 23 7-19 56

Benton Harbor 12 24 42 58

Brandywine 16 30 45 56

3-point baskets: Benton Harbor 4 (Gillespie, Lewis, Hobbs 2), Brandywine 3 (Goins, Whiting, Linley). Total fouls (fouled out): Benton Harbor 17 (none), Brandywine 12 (none). Varsity records: Benton Harbor 14-5, 7-0 Lakeland Conference); Brandywine 16-2, 6-2 Lakeland Conference