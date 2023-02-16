William Lecklider Published 10:58 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

Jan. 5, 1932-Feb. 13, 2023

William Lecklider, 91, of Niles, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic on Monday Feb. 13, 2023.

William was born on Jan. 5, 1932, to the late Fay and Margaret (White) Lecklider in Toledo, Ohio. While in high school, Bill began his music career. He played in dance bands on the weekends and was the high school drum major at Scott High School in Toledo, Ohio. After high school, Bill began his college career at Bowling Green State University, where he double majored in piano and woodwinds earning his Bachelor of Music Degree. He was also enrolled in the ROTC program and upon graduation would enlist in the United States Army. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in Korea where he commanded an artillery battalion.

After serving, Bill would begin his career in education, teaching music at Van Wort, Ohio and later at Allen Park, Michigan. He taught at Elmhurst College, Elmhurst, Illinois. He would then attend the University of Michigan, earning his Master of Science degree in woodwind performance and his Doctor of Education, Ed.D. in music education. Bill taught at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri and at Schenectady Community College in Schenectady, New York. While at Schenectady, he developed a two-year program with the Crane School of Music in Potsdam, New York. The two-year credits earned transferred toward an ongoing music degree at Crane School of Music. He would later move back to the Midwest becoming a college administrator at Mankato State University in Mankato, Minnesota. At Mankato State, Bill developed a music business degree program helping to place much needed graduates into positions managing orchestras, music stores, and music industry companies.

Bill met and married Sarajane Lehman in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1958 and together they raised three wonderful children. He was a family man and was so proud of his children and grandchildren. Bill was a lifelong learner and always had a hobby- photography, exercising, earning a private pilot’s license, dog training, speaking Spanish and French, and was an avid reader. Upon retirement, he took a special interest in raising blueberries and helping his son at Lehman’s Orchard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fay and Margaret Lecklider; and brother, John Lecklider.

Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sarajane Lecklider of Niles; children, Susan (Mark) Pickart of St. Paul, Minnesota, Steve Lecklider of Niles, and James (Penny) Lecklider of South Bend; grandsons, Will and Charlie; nephew, Mike Lecklider of Chesterton, Michigan; and sister-in-law Barbara Lecklider of Macomb, Michigan; and many extended family members and close friends.

Funeral services to honor Bill’s life will be held at Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Monday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Bill’s name may do so to the Tunnel of Tower Foundation.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Niles.