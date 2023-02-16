Richard Darr Published 10:46 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

July 13, 1923-Feb. 13, 2023

Richard R. Darr, 75, a lifelong resident of Dowagiac, passed away on Monday February 13, 2023 at St. Joseph Mishawaka Medical Center surrounded by family and friends.

He was born on July 20, 1947 in Dowagiac, the son of Louis and Katie (Hein) Darr. Richard was a 1965 graduate of Dowagiac Union High School. He was a father figure to many neighborhood children throughout the years and many of those relationships continued into their adulthood. Richard was employed by Dowagiac Commercial Press in Dowagiac for over 40 years until his retirement. On May 20, 1984, Richard was united in marriage to his best friend and love of his life Rona Laylin Darr, who survives. Also surviving are two children, Brandie (Jason) Maxwell and Matthew (Melissa) Darr; four grandchildren, Kaylee Darr and Sara, Maxwell and Willow Maxwell. Richard was loved and adored by his children and grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents; and six siblings, Edwin Darr, Leon Darr, Donald Darr, Irene Seibel, Harold Darr and Betty Darr. Richard had a close bond with several of his lifelong childhood friends. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who know him.

Honoring Richard’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service to celebrate Richard’s life will be held in the Spring 2023. Private family inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be directed to Boys Town (www.boystown.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Richard online may do so at www.clarkch.com