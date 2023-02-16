Cynthia “Cindy” Heneghan Published 5:08 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

Oct. 18, 1943-Feb. 13, 2023

Cynthia “Cindy” Heneghan of Paw Paw, MI, passed away on February 13, 2023, after a long battle with lung cancer.

She was born on Oct. 18, 1943, in Dowagiac, MI, where she grew up, graduating from Dowagiac High School. She married John C. Heneghan of Marcellus, MI, in 1963 and joined him in Alaska while he served in the U.S. Army. She worked as a library clerk at Paw Paw High School for 15 years, retiring in 1999.

Cindy truly loved books and movies of all types, but particularly enjoyed a good action movie. She was also a great fan of the American West, visiting many places-from the bottom of the Grand Canyon to Yellowstone National Park.

She leaves behind her son, Blain of Paw Paw, MI, her sister Julie (Jim) Hollingsworth of Niles, MI, and long-time friend-who was like a sister to her-Maryanne (David) Penwell of Buchanan, MI.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services.

