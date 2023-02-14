Pamela Stanley Published 10:43 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Dec. 4, 1962-Feb. 9, 2023

Pamela Sue Stanley, 60 of Niles, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Corwell Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, with her family by her side.

Pam was born on Dec. 4, 1962, in Niles to Buddy and Darlene (PeGan) Stanley.

Pamela was a very strong, beautiful, caring, loving soul. She loved all people always willing to help in any way she can. All she cared about was making sure everyone around her was happy and taken care of. This goes for her customers that she cared about and always made sure they were take care in the deli department at the local Martins Supermarket where she worked at proudly for over 16 years. Where up until her final days she made every attempt to make it through her shifts while hurting and sick. She did all she could to be there to serve her customers and help her fellow coworkers.

When she wasn’t working, Pam enjoyed watching her ‘soaps’, The Young and The Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. Pam also enjoyed listening to Country Music, especially John Michael Montgomery. She loved watching her Hallmark movies and HGTV. Her dedication to her family knew no bounds. She was always there for her children and grandchildren. Pam loved them all deeply. She will be deeply missed by everyone.

Surviving Pam are her parents, Buddy (Darlene) Stanley of Niles, her children; Mark Nichols, Jr. of Niles, Jennifer Lynn Nichols of Niles, Michael Andrew (Amber) Nichols of Dowagiac, Matthew Dale Kelley of Niles, grandchildren; Jayvon Nichols, Kowan Nichols, Easton Nichols, Ian Nichols and Kailee Nichols. She is also survived by her brother, John (Vicki) Stanley of East Jordan, MI her sisters; Debra Williams of Niles and Colleen (Norm) Coshow of Niles and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. Pam also leaves behind her beloved fur grandbaby “bruiser butt” and her beloved cat Bootsy. Pam is preceded in death by her brother, Victor Stanley.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service for Pam will be held on Feb. 25, 2023. The time and location of the memorial service is yet to be determined. Please see the social media of the family members for more details.