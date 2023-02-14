Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 15
Published 11:30 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WATERVLIET 42, DOWAGIAC 35
At Watervliet
DOWAGIAC 35
Josie Lock 3, Faith Green 9, Maggie Weller 12, Damia Brooks 0, Marlie Carpenter 0, Oliva Gadde 0, Alanah Smith 11. TOTALS: 13 4-12 35
WATERVLIET 42
Lilly Lefor 0, Grace Chisek 12, Samantha Dietz 16, Alexis Hoadley 0, Morgan Lowell 0, MJ Flowers 8, Laws 2, Abbi Whorton 4. TOTALS: 15 11-18 42
Dowagiac 8 17 25 35
Watervliet 8 17 26 42
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 5 (Lock, Green 3, Weller), Watervliet 1 (Flowers). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 16 (Smith), Watervliet 13 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 8-10, Watervliet 15-4
EDWARDSBURG 58, STURGIS 16
At Edwardsburg
STURGIS 16
Keyana O’Tey 2, Huri Villafeurta 3, Riley Eicher 2, Kennedy Finnerman 6, Emily Schuller 0, Rylee Carver 3. TOTALS: 7 0-4 16
EDWARDSBURG 58
Maddie Pobuda 7, Kenzie Schaible 12, Averie Markel 6, Kourtney Zarycki 3, Chloe Baker 13, Abby Bossler 2, Val Johnson 2, Caitlin Tighe 13. TOTALS: 21 8-10 58
Sturgis 2 5 11 16
Edwardsburg 19 43 45 58
3-point baskets: Sturgis 2 (Villafeurta 1, Carver 1), Edwardsburg 8 (Schaible 4, Tighe 2, Pobuda 1, Markel 1). Total fouls: Sturgis 8, Edwardsburg 6. Varsity records: Sturgis 3-16, 2-9 Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 12-6, 7-4 Wolverine Conference
PAW PAW 87, NILES 42
At Paw Paw
NILES 42
Lacheryl Hampton 0, Elly Matlock 7, Anastasia Kopczynski 0, Madison Zache 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 1, Jessica Thornton 3, Kenzie Lakes 11, Alexandria Gerrits 6, Amirah Lee 10, Tanaya Brown 4. TOTALS: 15 11-16 42
PAW PAW 87
Grace Mitchell 13, Daisy Herbert 2, Avery Vogel 6, Katelyn Baney 22, A.J. Rickli 24, Savanna Rickli 3, Molly McNitt 6, Marina Crespo 4, Baldicchi 2, Maya Pratt 5. TOTALS: 31 18-26 87
Niles 10 24 34 42
Paw Paw 12 40 63 87
3-point baskets: Niles 1 (Lakes 1), Paw Paw 7 (Mitchell 3, Baney 2, Crespo, A. Rickli 1). Total fouls: Niles 20, Paw Paw 21. Varsity records: Niles 0-18, 0-12 Wolverine Conference; Paw Paw 10-9, 7-5 Wolverine Conference
BOYS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 54, BRIDGMAN 30
At Bridgman
BRANDYWINE 54
Jamier Palmer 4, Nylen Goins 9, Robert Whiting 6, Jaremiah Palmer 8, Michael Palmer 5, Brock Dye 5, Kevin Roberts 2, Byron Linley 11, Ethan Adamczyk 3, Brad Covington 1. TOTALS: 21 9-16 54
BRIDGMAN 30
Teddy Ippel 8, Wade Haskins 4, Ethan Stine 4, Chuck Pagel 8, Riley Gloe 6. TOTALS: 12 1-2 30
Brandywine 11 25 42 54
Bridgman 6 13 21 30
3-point baskets: Brandywine 3 (Linley 1, Adamczyk 1, Goins 1), Bridgman 5 (Ippel 2, Gloe 2, Pagel 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 8, Bridgman 11 (Haskins). Varsity records: Brandywine 16-1, Bridgman 10-7
EDWARDSBURG 56, STURGIS 21
At Sturgis
EDWARDSBURG 56
Brody Schimpa 20, Zach Bartz 2, Owen Eberlein 9, Mason Crist 2, Brendan Madison 2, Will Moore 1, Caleb Layman 9, Annon Billingsly 6, Matt Anders 5. TOTALS: 23 5-12 56
STURGIS 21
Ian Smith 4, Gavin Moore 5, Grady Miller 2, Cary Gibson 3, Hunter Kosmerick 2, Jacob Thompson 5. TOTALS: 9 0-3 21
Edwardsburg 14 27 44 56
Sturgis 7 14 16 21
3-point baskets: Sturgis 3 (Moore 1, Gibson 1, Thompson 1), Edwardsburg 5 (Schimpa 3, Layman 2). Total fouls: Sturgis 15, Edwardsburg 11. Varsity records: Sturgis 4-12, 2-8 Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 10-4, 8-2 Wolverine Conference
NILES 77, PAW PAW 49
At Niles
PAW PAW 49
Joe Miller 1, Ashton Toliver 9, Trumann Brennan 10, Christian Crane 2, Aden Webber 3, Caden Stipes 2, Troy Vandenberg 10, Nathan LaMere 2, Ayden Roth 10. TOTALS: 18 9-14 49
NILES 77
Jayson Johnson 16, Acie Kirtdoll 10, Anthony Brady 11, Talen Bennett 5, Brenden Olsen 2, Michael Phillips 11, Brayden Favors 5, Alec Lozada 3, Ethan Chambliss 12, Kelvon Flagg 2. TOTALS: 30 11-17 77
Paw Paw 10 18 29 49
Niles 19 37 58 77
3-point baskets: Paw Paw 4 (Roth 2, Webber 1, Brennan 1), Niles 6 (Kirtdoll 2, Brady Jr. 1, Bennett 1, Favors 1, Phillips 1). Total fouls: Paw Paw 14, Niles 15. Varsity records: Paw Paw 5-12, 2-9 Wolverine Conference; Niles 8-9, 7-4 Wolverine Conference