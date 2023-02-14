Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Published 11:30 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Scott Novak

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WATERVLIET 42, DOWAGIAC 35

At Watervliet

DOWAGIAC 35

Josie Lock 3, Faith Green 9, Maggie Weller 12, Damia Brooks 0, Marlie Carpenter 0, Oliva Gadde 0, Alanah Smith 11. TOTALS: 13 4-12 35

WATERVLIET 42

Lilly Lefor 0, Grace Chisek 12, Samantha Dietz 16, Alexis Hoadley 0, Morgan Lowell 0, MJ Flowers 8, Laws 2, Abbi Whorton 4. TOTALS: 15 11-18 42

 

Dowagiac                    8          17        25        35

Watervliet                   8          17        26        42

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 5 (Lock, Green 3, Weller), Watervliet 1 (Flowers). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 16 (Smith), Watervliet 13 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 8-10, Watervliet 15-4

 

EDWARDSBURG 58, STURGIS 16

At Edwardsburg

STURGIS 16

Keyana O’Tey 2, Huri Villafeurta 3, Riley Eicher 2, Kennedy Finnerman 6, Emily Schuller 0, Rylee Carver 3. TOTALS: 7 0-4 16

EDWARDSBURG 58

Maddie Pobuda 7, Kenzie Schaible 12, Averie Markel 6, Kourtney Zarycki 3, Chloe Baker 13, Abby Bossler 2, Val Johnson 2, Caitlin Tighe 13. TOTALS: 21 8-10 58

 

Sturgis                              2          5          11        16

Edwardsburg               19        43        45        58    

3-point baskets: Sturgis 2 (Villafeurta 1, Carver 1), Edwardsburg 8 (Schaible 4, Tighe 2, Pobuda 1, Markel 1). Total fouls: Sturgis 8, Edwardsburg 6. Varsity records: Sturgis 3-16, 2-9 Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 12-6, 7-4 Wolverine Conference

 

PAW PAW 87, NILES 42

At Paw Paw

NILES 42

Lacheryl Hampton 0, Elly Matlock 7, Anastasia Kopczynski 0, Madison Zache 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 1, Jessica Thornton 3, Kenzie Lakes 11, Alexandria Gerrits 6, Amirah Lee 10, Tanaya Brown 4. TOTALS: 15 11-16 42

PAW PAW 87

Grace Mitchell 13, Daisy Herbert 2, Avery Vogel 6, Katelyn Baney 22, A.J. Rickli 24, Savanna Rickli 3, Molly McNitt 6, Marina Crespo 4, Baldicchi 2, Maya Pratt 5. TOTALS: 31 18-26 87

 

Niles                            10        24        34        42

Paw Paw                     12        40        63        87

3-point baskets: Niles 1 (Lakes 1), Paw Paw 7 (Mitchell 3, Baney 2, Crespo, A. Rickli 1). Total fouls: Niles 20, Paw Paw 21. Varsity records: Niles 0-18, 0-12 Wolverine Conference; Paw Paw 10-9, 7-5 Wolverine Conference

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 54, BRIDGMAN 30

At Bridgman

BRANDYWINE 54

Jamier Palmer 4, Nylen Goins 9, Robert Whiting 6, Jaremiah Palmer 8, Michael Palmer 5, Brock Dye 5, Kevin Roberts 2, Byron Linley 11, Ethan Adamczyk 3, Brad Covington 1. TOTALS: 21 9-16 54

BRIDGMAN 30

Teddy Ippel 8, Wade Haskins 4, Ethan Stine 4, Chuck Pagel 8, Riley Gloe 6. TOTALS: 12 1-2 30

 

Brandywine                 11        25        42        54

Bridgman                     6          13        21        30

3-point baskets: Brandywine 3 (Linley 1, Adamczyk 1, Goins 1), Bridgman 5 (Ippel 2, Gloe 2, Pagel 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 8, Bridgman 11 (Haskins). Varsity records: Brandywine 16-1, Bridgman 10-7

 

EDWARDSBURG 56, STURGIS 21

At Sturgis

EDWARDSBURG 56

Brody Schimpa 20, Zach Bartz 2, Owen Eberlein 9, Mason Crist 2, Brendan Madison 2, Will Moore 1, Caleb Layman 9, Annon Billingsly 6, Matt Anders 5. TOTALS: 23 5-12 56

STURGIS 21

Ian Smith 4, Gavin Moore 5, Grady Miller 2, Cary Gibson 3, Hunter Kosmerick 2, Jacob Thompson 5. TOTALS: 9 0-3 21

 

Edwardsburg               14        27        44        56

Sturgis                             7          14        16        21

3-point baskets: Sturgis 3 (Moore 1, Gibson 1, Thompson 1), Edwardsburg 5 (Schimpa 3, Layman 2). Total fouls: Sturgis 15, Edwardsburg 11. Varsity records: Sturgis 4-12, 2-8 Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 10-4, 8-2 Wolverine Conference

 

NILES 77, PAW PAW 49

At Niles

PAW PAW 49

Joe Miller 1, Ashton Toliver 9, Trumann Brennan 10, Christian Crane 2, Aden Webber 3, Caden Stipes 2, Troy Vandenberg 10, Nathan LaMere 2, Ayden Roth 10. TOTALS: 18 9-14 49

NILES 77

Jayson Johnson 16, Acie Kirtdoll 10, Anthony Brady 11, Talen Bennett 5, Brenden Olsen 2, Michael Phillips 11, Brayden Favors 5, Alec Lozada 3, Ethan Chambliss 12, Kelvon Flagg 2. TOTALS: 30 11-17 77

 

Paw Paw                     10        18        29        49

Niles                            19         37        58        77

3-point baskets: Paw Paw 4 (Roth 2, Webber 1, Brennan 1), Niles 6 (Kirtdoll 2, Brady Jr. 1, Bennett 1, Favors 1, Phillips 1). Total fouls: Paw Paw 14, Niles 15. Varsity records: Paw Paw 5-12, 2-9 Wolverine Conference; Niles 8-9, 7-4 Wolverine Conference

 

