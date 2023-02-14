Cassopolis approves grant application for Stone Lake Beach expansion Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis Village Council unanimously passed a resolution for an additional USDA Grant to be used for design work during Phase Two of the Stone Lake Beach Expansion.

The vote took place at the most recent Village Council meeting on February 13th. The grant would bring the project $90,000, requiring a ten percent match of $9,000 from the village. The Village employees are in the process of gathering the final documents required for submission so that the council will be able to approve the application in the spring.

The second phase of the beach project also received a $1,000,000 DNR Spark Grant. Of 640 applicants, 21 communities received funding. Of those, only five received the full million dollar award. The funds require no match and will go toward the nearly $3,000,000 needed for the beach design, surveying, and engineering work. Information on the project is available at imaginecass.com.

The Village of Cassopolis is also being awarded High Performer Funds for Round Seven of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority Neighborhood Enhancement Program. The funds are given for the village’s success in completing last year’s NEP projects on schedule and on budget. The village will ask for the full $60,000 that is potentially available.

Trustee Danzy-Yeager voiced concerns brought to her by constituents for a park on the south side of Cassopolis. Though the Sam Adams Elementary playground is available to the public, there are no grills, pavilion, picnic tables, or other park amenities available to residents living in that area of the village. The challenge discussed by the council was that of location, with the option of the new beach area suggested. Trustee Pedersen emphasized the need for a crossing light on the highway for such an option to be considered.

One resident spoke during public comment, bringing a request that Cassopolis consider allowing a small number of chickens to be kept within the village limits. The request specifically noted the number of two chickens kept in containment. Village Manager Emilie LaGrow noted that the topic was scheduled to be discussed at the next Workshop Meeting, which is held on the fourth Monday of each month.

The process would include the decision to be made by the Council and then, if approved for moving forward, to go on to the Zoning Committee. The next Workshop Meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the Village Hall at 121 N. Disbrow St.