Andrew C. McKesson Aug. 9, 1956-Feb. 9, 2023 With deep sadness, the family of Andrew Charles McKesson announce his passing. He was a beloved husband, uncle, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed. Andrew Charles McKesson, 66, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence. His life began Aug. 9, 1956, in Plymouth, Indiana, born to Ira and Helen McKesson. He married Linda Fina Jan. 11, 1976, in Baldwin, Long Island, New York. Andrew served honorably in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He enjoyed gardening, playing chess, watching movies, and his dogs. He loved scuba diving and was a deep-sea diver. He cherished his family and spending time with them. Andrew will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Linda McKesson of Cassopolis; five sisters, Ronna Schultz, Karen Kisrow, Stephanie Kisrow, Deniese Kisrow, Kaye Kisrow; six brothers, Randy (Terri) McKesson, Sr., Vince (Jennifer) Kisrow, Tony Kisrow, Ray (Janet) Lombardi, Art Kisrow; Scott Lombardi; and a host of nieces and nephews, Andrew (Ashley) McKesson, and their children, Skyler, Aubrey, Emily, Katlyn, Linkin, Andrew, Jr., Suzann; Ann (Scott) Williams, and their son, Gabriel; Casey Rae (Scott) Kennedy, and their children, Joseph, Thomas, Liam, August; Randy Devon McKesson, and his son, Luke; Sarah Schultz; Annaliese (James) Williams, and their son, Jacob; He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Kenneth Lee McKesson. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life on a date and at a time to be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com Published 12:40 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Aug. 9, 1956-Feb. 9, 2023

With deep sadness, the family of Andrew Charles McKesson announce his passing. He was a beloved husband, uncle, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Andrew Charles McKesson, 66, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Aug. 9, 1956, in Plymouth, Indiana, born to Ira and Helen McKesson.

He married Linda Fina Jan. 11, 1976, in Baldwin, Long Island, New York.

Andrew served honorably in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He enjoyed gardening, playing chess, watching movies, and his dogs. He loved scuba diving and was a deep-sea diver. He cherished his family and spending time with them.

Andrew will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Linda McKesson of Cassopolis; five sisters, Ronna Schultz, Karen Kisrow, Stephanie Kisrow, Deniese Kisrow, Kaye Kisrow; six brothers, Randy (Terri) McKesson, Sr., Vince (Jennifer) Kisrow, Tony Kisrow, Ray (Janet) Lombardi, Art Kisrow; Scott Lombardi; and a host of nieces and nephews, Andrew (Ashley) McKesson, and their children, Skyler, Aubrey, Emily, Katlyn, Linkin, Andrew, Jr., Suzann; Ann (Scott) Williams, and their son, Gabriel; Casey Rae (Scott) Kennedy, and their children, Joseph, Thomas, Liam, August; Randy Devon McKesson, and his son, Luke; Sarah Schultz; Annaliese (James) Williams, and their son, Jacob;

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Kenneth Lee McKesson.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life on a date and at a time to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com