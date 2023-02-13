Dowagiac Union High student suspended after threatening comments Published 4:38 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac Union High School student has been suspended after making comments that were “not inappropriate for school”, according to Dowagiac Union Schools.

In a newsletter released to DUS families Monday afternoon, Superintendent Jonathan Whan said the matter was under investigation by the district with assistance from the Dowagiac Police Department.

“This afternoon, our high school administration learned that a student made some comments that were not appropriate for school and caused a few students to feel uncomfortable,” Whan said. “Once the school administration was aware of the situation, actions were taken, and to be safe, our resource officer was notified. The student and parents are cooperating with the administration and the investigation.”

The administration communicated with the family making it clear that the student is not allowed to attend school or be on school grounds until further notice and the investigation is concluded. Due to the action of both the administration and law enforcement, Whan said it was determined that the district is currently in a low-threat assessment and that students will be safe at school.

To report concerns, students and parents can contact the district or local law enforcement. Those with concerns can submit a tip anonymously online and go to OK2SAY – anyone can report tips on criminal activities or potential harm directed at students, school employees, or schools.

“We appreciate the support of our community in dealing with and moving forward from this situation,” Whan said.