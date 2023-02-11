Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 11
Published 12:55 am Saturday, February 11, 2023
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 30, DOWAGIAC 25
At Dowagiac
BRANDYWINE 30
Adeline Gill 4, Ellie Knapp 13, Adelyn Drotoz 3, Ireland Prenkert 3, Miley Young 0, Kadence Brumitt 4, Cortney Bates 3. TOTALS: 8 10-13 30
DOWAGIAC 25
Josie Lock 7, Faith Green 3, Maggie Weller 5, Marlie Carpenter 2, Alanah Smith 8. TOTALS: 10 3-9 25
Brandywine 8 12 15 30
Dowagiac 14 16 22 25
3-point baskets: Brandywine 4 (Knapp 2, Drotoz 1, Bates 1), Dowagiac 2 (Green 1, Lock 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 9, Dowagiac 13. Varsity records: Brandywine 14-2, 5-2 Lakeland Conference; Dowagiac 8-9, 1-6 Lakeland Conference
OTSEGO 45, EDWARDSBURG 30
At Otsego
EDWARDSBURG 30
Maddie Pobuda 2, Kenzie Schaible 0, Averie Markel 15, Kourtney Zarycki 5, Chloe Baker 5, Abby Bossler 0, Val Johnson 1, Caitlin Tighe 2. TOTALS: 11 2-8 30
OTSEGO 45
Aly Audrich 9, Addi Milhiem 5, Hannah Fitzpatrick 8, Audrey Lingbeek 4, Olivia Dennis 2, Haley Guerrant 9, Tessa Prough 8. TOTALS: 16 8-15 45
Edwardsburg 9 18 27 30
Otsego 5 18 33 45
3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 6 (Markel 4, Baker 1, Zarycki 1), Otsego 5 (Audrich 3, Milhiem 1, Lingbeek 1). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 11, Otsego 9. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 11-6, 6-4 Wolverine Conference; Otsego 10-7, 6-4 Wolverine Conference
BUCHANAN 61, BERRIEN SPRINGS 17
At Buchanan
BERRIEN SPRINGS 17
Lillian Weigand 0, Allison Weigand 0, Grace Constable 7, Zion Ellis 5, Aubre Smith 2, Suzy Markle 3. TOTALS: 6 4-9 17
BUCHANAN 61
Maddie Young 8, Jillian McKean 5, LaBria Austin 14, Caito Horvath 1, Katie Ailes 4, Alyssa Carson 8, Hannah Tompkins 4, Faith Carson 17. TOTALS: 27 5-11 61
Berrien Springs 6 8 16 17
Buchanan 10 26 55 61
3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 1 (Constable 1), Buchanan 2 (F. Carson 1, McKean 1). Total fouls: Berrien Springs 15, Buchanan 10. Varsity records: Berrien Springs 6-11, 0-7 Lakeland Conference; Buchanan 17-1, 8-0 Lakeland Conference
STURGIS 57, NILES 50
At Sturgis
NILES 50
Lacheryl Hampton 5, Elly Matlock 10, Anastasia Kopczynski 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 5, Jessica Thornton 0, Kenzie Lakes 8, Alexandria Gerrits 4, Amirah Lee 10, Kayla Kiggins 2, Tanaya Brown 6. TOTALS: 23 2-15 50
STURGIS 57
Huri Villafeurta 11, Rylee Carver 8, Leigh Eels 5, Riley Eicher 2, Kennedy Finnerman 16, Emily Schuller 10, Brooks 5. TOTALS: 21 7-12 57
Niles 10 21 31 50
Sturgis 14 30 42 57
3-point baskets: Niles 2 (Matlock 2), Sturgis 8 (Finnerman 2, Schuller 2, Carver 2, Villafeurta 1, Eels 1). Total fouls: Niles 15, Sturgis 17. Varsity records: Niles 0-17, 0-11 Wolverine Conference; Sturgis 3-15, 2-8 Wolverine Conference
B0YS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 67, DOWAGIAC 36
At Dowagiac
BRANDYWINE 67
Jamier Palmer 12, Nylen Goins 9, Robert Whiting 2, Jaremiah Palmer 8, Michael Palmer 10, Brock Dye 3, Kevin Roberts 8, Byran Linley 9, Jaydon Spitler 0, Robert Hartz 0, Ethan Adamczyk 2, Brad Covington 4, Caiden Wagley 0. TOTALS: 26 7-10 67
DOWAGIAC 36
Jamal Williams 2, Lamone Moore Jr. 12, Braylon Wade 0, Joshua Winchester-Jones 0, Isaiah Fitchett 7, Christian Weaton 0, Gianni Villalobos 13, Isiah Hill 2, Brallan Hernandez 0, Ayden Wilds 0, Ben Klann 0, Travis Rehborg 0. TOTALS: 14 7-9 36
Brandywine 18 43 58 67
Dowagiac 7 10 24 36
3-point baskets: Brandywine 8 (Jam. Palmer 2, Goins 3, Roberts 2, Linley), Dowagiac 1 (Fitchett). Total fouls (fouled out): 6 (none), Dowagiac 15 (none). Varsity records: Brandywine 14-1, 6-1 Lakeland Conference; Dowagiac 2-14, 0-6 Lakeland Conference
EDWARDSBURG 48, OTSEGO 46
At Otsego
EDWARDSBURG 48
Brody Schimpa 20, Owen Eberlein 4, Mason Crist 13, Will Moore 2, Caleb Layman 4, Matt Anders 5. TOTALS: 20 6-10 48
OTSEGO 46
Blake Marks 6, Jack Holmes 2, Brevin Gabos 9, Kyle Lingbeek 4, Sam Bronkema 9, Cooper Smalldon 14, Louis DiGrandi 2. TOTALS: 17 10-12 46
Edwardsburg 15 24 33 48
Otsego 9 27 38 46
3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 5 (Crist 3, Schimpa 2), Otsego 2 (Marks 1, Bronkema 1). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 13, Otsego 9. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 9-4, 7-2 Wolverine Conference; Otsego 12-3, 8-1 Wolverine Conference
NILES 54, STURGIS 35
At Sturgis
NILES 54
Jayson Johnson 9, Acie Kirtdoll 5, Jaden Ivery 0, Anthony Brady Jr. 4, Talen Bennett 2, Mike Phillips 22, Brayden Favors 0, Alec Lozada 6, Ethan Chambliss 6. TOTALS: 22 5-8 54
STURGIS 35
Johnny Morgan 2, Grady Miller 6, Jacob Thompson 10, Gavin Pedue 3, Connor Thomas 4, Hunter Kosmerick 2, Gibson Cary 6, Jackson Garman 2. TOTALS: 13 5-6 35
Niles 21 31 43 54
Sturgis 8 16 21 35
3-point baskets: Niles 5 (Phillips 3, J. Johnson 1, Kirtdoll 1), Sturgis 4 (Cary 2, Pedue 1, Thompson 1). Total fouls: Niles 14, Sturgis 14. Varsit records: Niles 8-8, 6-4 Wolverine Conference; Sturgis 4-11, 2-7 Wolverine Conference