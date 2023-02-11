Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 11

Published 12:55 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

By Scott Novak

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 30, DOWAGIAC 25

At Dowagiac

BRANDYWINE 30

Adeline Gill 4, Ellie Knapp 13, Adelyn Drotoz 3, Ireland Prenkert 3, Miley Young 0, Kadence Brumitt 4, Cortney Bates 3. TOTALS: 8 10-13 30

DOWAGIAC 25

Josie Lock 7, Faith Green 3, Maggie Weller 5, Marlie Carpenter 2, Alanah Smith 8. TOTALS: 10 3-9 25

 

Brandywine                 8         12        15        30

Dowagiac                    14        16        22        25

3-point baskets: Brandywine 4 (Knapp 2, Drotoz 1, Bates 1), Dowagiac 2 (Green 1, Lock 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 9, Dowagiac 13. Varsity records: Brandywine 14-2, 5-2 Lakeland Conference; Dowagiac 8-9, 1-6 Lakeland Conference

 

OTSEGO 45, EDWARDSBURG 30

At Otsego

EDWARDSBURG 30

Maddie Pobuda 2, Kenzie Schaible 0, Averie Markel 15, Kourtney Zarycki 5, Chloe Baker 5, Abby Bossler 0, Val Johnson 1, Caitlin Tighe 2. TOTALS: 11 2-8 30

OTSEGO 45

Aly Audrich 9, Addi Milhiem 5, Hannah Fitzpatrick 8, Audrey Lingbeek 4, Olivia Dennis 2, Haley Guerrant 9, Tessa Prough 8. TOTALS: 16 8-15 45

 

Edwardsburg           9          18        27        30

Otsego                        5          18        33        45

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 6 (Markel 4, Baker 1, Zarycki 1), Otsego 5 (Audrich 3, Milhiem 1, Lingbeek 1).  Total fouls: Edwardsburg 11, Otsego 9. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 11-6, 6-4 Wolverine Conference; Otsego 10-7, 6-4 Wolverine Conference

 

BUCHANAN 61, BERRIEN SPRINGS 17

At Buchanan

BERRIEN SPRINGS 17

Lillian Weigand 0, Allison Weigand 0, Grace Constable 7, Zion Ellis 5, Aubre Smith 2, Suzy Markle 3. TOTALS: 6 4-9 17

BUCHANAN 61

Maddie Young 8, Jillian McKean 5, LaBria Austin 14, Caito Horvath 1, Katie Ailes 4, Alyssa Carson 8, Hannah Tompkins 4, Faith Carson 17. TOTALS: 27 5-11 61

 

Berrien Springs          6          8          16        17

Buchanan                    10        26        55        61

3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 1 (Constable 1), Buchanan 2 (F. Carson 1, McKean 1). Total fouls: Berrien Springs 15, Buchanan 10. Varsity records: Berrien Springs 6-11, 0-7 Lakeland Conference; Buchanan 17-1, 8-0 Lakeland Conference

 

STURGIS 57, NILES 50

At Sturgis

NILES 50

Lacheryl Hampton 5, Elly Matlock 10, Anastasia Kopczynski 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 5, Jessica Thornton 0, Kenzie Lakes 8, Alexandria Gerrits 4, Amirah Lee 10, Kayla Kiggins 2, Tanaya Brown 6. TOTALS: 23 2-15 50

STURGIS 57

Huri Villafeurta 11, Rylee Carver 8, Leigh Eels 5, Riley Eicher 2, Kennedy Finnerman 16, Emily Schuller 10, Brooks 5. TOTALS: 21 7-12 57

 

Niles                  10        21        31        50

Sturgis             14        30        42        57

3-point baskets: Niles 2 (Matlock 2), Sturgis 8 (Finnerman 2, Schuller 2, Carver 2, Villafeurta 1, Eels 1). Total fouls: Niles 15, Sturgis 17.  Varsity records: Niles 0-17, 0-11 Wolverine Conference; Sturgis 3-15, 2-8 Wolverine Conference

 

B0YS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 67, DOWAGIAC 36

At Dowagiac

BRANDYWINE 67

Jamier Palmer 12, Nylen Goins 9, Robert Whiting 2, Jaremiah Palmer 8, Michael Palmer 10, Brock Dye 3, Kevin Roberts 8, Byran Linley 9, Jaydon Spitler 0, Robert Hartz 0, Ethan Adamczyk 2, Brad Covington 4, Caiden Wagley 0. TOTALS: 26 7-10 67

DOWAGIAC 36

Jamal Williams 2, Lamone Moore Jr. 12, Braylon Wade 0, Joshua Winchester-Jones 0, Isaiah Fitchett 7, Christian Weaton 0, Gianni Villalobos 13, Isiah Hill 2, Brallan Hernandez 0, Ayden Wilds 0, Ben Klann 0, Travis Rehborg 0. TOTALS: 14 7-9 36

 

Brandywine               18        43        58        67

Dowagiac                    7          10        24        36

3-point baskets: Brandywine 8 (Jam. Palmer 2, Goins 3, Roberts 2, Linley), Dowagiac 1 (Fitchett). Total fouls (fouled out): 6 (none), Dowagiac 15 (none). Varsity records: Brandywine 14-1, 6-1 Lakeland Conference; Dowagiac 2-14, 0-6 Lakeland Conference

EDWARDSBURG 48, OTSEGO 46

At Otsego

EDWARDSBURG 48

Brody Schimpa 20, Owen Eberlein 4, Mason Crist 13, Will Moore 2, Caleb Layman 4, Matt Anders 5. TOTALS: 20 6-10 48

OTSEGO 46

Blake Marks 6, Jack Holmes 2, Brevin Gabos 9, Kyle Lingbeek 4, Sam Bronkema 9, Cooper Smalldon 14, Louis DiGrandi 2. TOTALS: 17 10-12 46

 

Edwardsburg           15        24        33        48

Otsego                        9          27        38        46

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 5 (Crist 3, Schimpa 2), Otsego 2 (Marks 1, Bronkema 1). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 13, Otsego 9. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 9-4, 7-2 Wolverine Conference; Otsego 12-3, 8-1 Wolverine Conference

 

NILES 54, STURGIS 35

At Sturgis

NILES 54

Jayson Johnson 9, Acie Kirtdoll 5, Jaden Ivery 0, Anthony Brady Jr. 4, Talen Bennett 2, Mike Phillips 22, Brayden Favors 0, Alec Lozada 6, Ethan Chambliss 6. TOTALS: 22 5-8 54

STURGIS 35

Johnny Morgan 2, Grady Miller 6, Jacob Thompson 10, Gavin Pedue 3, Connor Thomas 4, Hunter Kosmerick 2, Gibson Cary 6, Jackson Garman 2. TOTALS: 13 5-6 35

 

Niles                            21        31        43        54

Sturgis                         8          16        21        35

3-point baskets: Niles 5 (Phillips 3, J. Johnson 1, Kirtdoll 1), Sturgis 4 (Cary 2, Pedue 1, Thompson 1). Total fouls: Niles 14, Sturgis 14. Varsit records: Niles 8-8, 6-4 Wolverine Conference; Sturgis 4-11, 2-7 Wolverine Conference

