Rangers lock up share of Southwest 10 South Division title Published 9:36 am Friday, February 10, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A second-half surge helped host Cassopolis lock up a share of the Southwest 10 Conference South Division championship Thursday night.

The Rangers outscored Mendon 19-12 in the second half to turn a 19-17 halftime lead into a 38-29 victory. Cassopolis sits atop the girls’ South Division standings with an 7-0 record with two games left to play.

Mendon drops to 4-2 in South Division contests.

The game was close throughout. The Rangers led 8-5 after the opening quarter, but could not pull away from the Hornets. Cassopolis (13-40 outscored Menon 9-6 in the third quarter to open up a 28-23 heading to the final eight minutes of play.

The Rangers again outscored the Hornets (13-4) in the fourth quarter, 10-6, to earn the win.

Atyanna Alford led the Rangers and all scorers with 14 points. Ella Smith added 11 points and Quianna Murray seven.

Cienna Nightingale led the Hornets with nine points. Makennah Mullins finished with eight.

Cassopolis will step out of Southwest 10 Conference play Monday night as it travels to Schoolcraft to take on the Eagles.