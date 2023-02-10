Phyllis A. Clark Published 9:48 am Friday, February 10, 2023

March 2, 1932-Feb. 9, 2023

Phyllis A. Clark, 90, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at her home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held graveside, at 12 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Riverside Cemetery, 400 Riverside Dr. Dowagiac, with James Snow officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m., until the time of service at the cemetery. Memorial contributions in Phyllis’ name may be made to the Cass County Cancer Service. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Phyllis was born March 2, 1932, in Niles, MI, to Benny and Pearla (Cooper) Whitmore. She graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1950. On Aug. 2, 1952, she married the love of her life, Robert Clark. She worked for the Friend of the Court at Cass County Court House for 19 years before her retirement. Phyllis enjoyed the outdoors where she liked to go camping and ride snowmobiles. She loved traveling with her husband, Robert and was proud to say she visited all of the States, but four. Most of all she loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Larry (Tammy) Clark of Dowagiac and Judy (Richard) Hamsher of South Bend; grandchildren, Scott (Kerri) Wade, Tracy Shaw, Nathan (Beth) Garrelts, Angela (Andrew) Cordova, Kristy (Andy) Abshagan, Melissa (Matt) Kerns, and Elizabeth (Corey) Grahams; 13 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benny and Pearla Whitmore; husband, Robert Clark; daughter, Linda Wade; and siblings, Robert Whitmore and Donald Whitmore.