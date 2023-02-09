Rangers stay atop Southwest 10 standing with sweep of Raiders Published 1:40 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Visiting Decatur was held to seven points in each half by a stingy Cassopolis defense as the Rangers rolled to a 63-14 victory in Southwest 10 Conference boys basketball Tuesday night.

The win improved Cassopolis to 11-4 overall and 9-0 in league contests. The Raiders drop to 9-6 and 5-5 in the Southwest 10.

The Rangers led 13-7 after one quarter before pitching a shutout in the second quarter as they opened up a 34-7 lead at halftime.

Cassopolis led 55-12 heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Davion Goins led four Rangers in double figures as he scored a game-high 19 points. Logan Pflug added 12 points, Jadyn Baucom 11 and Kenny May 10.

Jesse Baushke led Decatur with five points.

Cassopolis heads to Mendon Friday night for another Southwest 10 Conference contest.

Cassopolis at Decatur

Visiting Cassopolis struggled offensively for the second straight contest, but the Rangers were still able to remain undefeated in Southwest 10 Conference action as they edged Decatur 32-24 Tuesday night.

Cassopolis (12-4, 10-0 Southwest 10) led just 6-4 after one quarter, but managed to stretch its advantage to 16-11 by halftime.

The Rangers built a 10-points (23-13) lead after three quarters and then held off the Raiders in the final eight minutes.

Atyanna Alford led Cassopolis with 11 points, while Ella Smith added six points and Janayla Franklin five points.

Abby Bauschke led Decatur with eight points. Gracie Smith added six.

The Rangers return to the court Thursday night as they host Mendon in a Southwest 10 Conference game.