Daily Data: Thursday, Feb 9

Published 2:23 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Scott Novak

BOYS BASKETBALL

PAW PAW 72, BUCHANAN 64

At Paw Paw

BUCHANAN 64

Karmine Brown 3, Cade Preissing 9, Liam McBeth 0, Brian Proud 0, Thomas VanOverberghe 25, Connor Legault 8, Matt Trigg 7, Dillon Oatsvall 9, Logan Wiggins 3. TOTALS: 23 13-21 64

PAW PAW 72

Joe Miller 9, Ashton Tuliver 13, Trumann Brennan 21, Aden Webber 3, Troy Vandenberg 10, Nathan LaMere 2, Ayden Roth 14. TOTALS: 25 13-21 72

 

Buchanan                   18        39        52        64

Paw Paw                     23        44        59        72

3-point baskets: Buchanan 5 (Legault 2, Brown 1, Preissing 1, Wiggins 1), Paw Paw 9 (Brennan 3, Tuliver 3, Miller 1, Webber 1, Roth 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 16 (Oatsvall). Varsity records: Buchanan 7-10, Paw Paw 5-10

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BUCHANAN 53, PAW PAW 51

At Buchanan

PAW PAW 51

Grace Mitchell 16, Daisy Herbert 5, Avery Vogel 1, Katelyn Barey 15, A.J. Rickli 9, Savanna Rickli 2, Molly McNitt 3. TOTALS: 19 5-12 51

BUCHANAN 53

Maddie Young 5, Jillian McKean 0, LaBria Austin 19, Katie Ailes 6, Alyssa Carson 6, Hannah Tompkins 2, Faith Carson 15. TOTALS: 18 16-20 53

 

Paw Paw                     16        20        36        51

Buchanan                   10        19        30        53

3-point baskets: Paw Paw 8 (Mitchell 5, Herbert 1, Barey 1, McNitt 1), Buchanan 1 (Austin 1). Total fouls: Paw Paw 19, Buchanan 14. Varsity records: Paw Paw 9-8, Buchanan 16-1

 

BOWLING

Boys Results

NILES 30, PAW PAW 0

At Joey Armadillo’s

Baker Match 1

Niles 193, Paw Paw 133

Baker Match 2

Niles 158, Paw Paw 130

 

Regular Matches

Niles 1,816 pins, Paw Paw 1,318 pins

 

Niles Results

Andrew Jackson 144, 187, 331; Conner Weston 203, 154, 357; Nate Ryman 189, 223, 412; Preston Sharpe 158, 170, 328; Trenton Phillips 152, 236, 388

 

Girls Results

Nile 27, Paw Paw 3

Baker Match 1

Niles 134, Paw Paw 50

Baker Match 2

Niles 109, Paw Paw 49

 

Regular Matches

Niles 1,240 pins, Paw Paw 671 pins

 

Niles Results

Chevelle Jaynes 160, 173, 333; Angel Walsh 181, 152, 333; Octavia Neal 44, 65, 159; Josslyn Maples 120, 144, 264; Maddy Brook 105, 96, 201

 

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 70, ANCILLA COLLEGE 59

At Dowagiac

ANCILLA COLLEGE 59

KeAndre Nelson 8, Willie Reece 6, Zach Dutton 21, Ben Jones 6, Maurice Russell 16, Jonah Pennington 0, Aaron Clark 2, Jordan Freeman 0, DeWayne Robinson 0. TOTALS: 22 9-15 59

SOUTHWESTERN MICHGAN 70

Sean Burress 6, Mikel Forrest 18, Zach Stokes 6, Mari Nichols 13, Mark Williams 13, Nate Goins 2, Rashawn Bost 8, Stewart Smith 4. TOTALS: 28 10-14

Halftime score: Southwestern Michigan 35, Ancilla College 18. 3-point baskets: Ancilla College 6 (Dutton 6), Southwestern Michigan 4 (Forrest, Nichols, Bost 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Ancilla College 14 (none), Southwestern Michigan 13 (none). Records: Ancilla College 10-9, 2-5 Western Conference 2-5; Southwestern Michigan 13-7, 4-3 Western Conference

