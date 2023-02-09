Daily Data: Thursday, Feb 9
Published 2:23 am Thursday, February 9, 2023
BOYS BASKETBALL
PAW PAW 72, BUCHANAN 64
At Paw Paw
BUCHANAN 64
Karmine Brown 3, Cade Preissing 9, Liam McBeth 0, Brian Proud 0, Thomas VanOverberghe 25, Connor Legault 8, Matt Trigg 7, Dillon Oatsvall 9, Logan Wiggins 3. TOTALS: 23 13-21 64
PAW PAW 72
Joe Miller 9, Ashton Tuliver 13, Trumann Brennan 21, Aden Webber 3, Troy Vandenberg 10, Nathan LaMere 2, Ayden Roth 14. TOTALS: 25 13-21 72
Buchanan 18 39 52 64
Paw Paw 23 44 59 72
3-point baskets: Buchanan 5 (Legault 2, Brown 1, Preissing 1, Wiggins 1), Paw Paw 9 (Brennan 3, Tuliver 3, Miller 1, Webber 1, Roth 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 16 (Oatsvall). Varsity records: Buchanan 7-10, Paw Paw 5-10
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BUCHANAN 53, PAW PAW 51
At Buchanan
PAW PAW 51
Grace Mitchell 16, Daisy Herbert 5, Avery Vogel 1, Katelyn Barey 15, A.J. Rickli 9, Savanna Rickli 2, Molly McNitt 3. TOTALS: 19 5-12 51
BUCHANAN 53
Maddie Young 5, Jillian McKean 0, LaBria Austin 19, Katie Ailes 6, Alyssa Carson 6, Hannah Tompkins 2, Faith Carson 15. TOTALS: 18 16-20 53
Paw Paw 16 20 36 51
Buchanan 10 19 30 53
3-point baskets: Paw Paw 8 (Mitchell 5, Herbert 1, Barey 1, McNitt 1), Buchanan 1 (Austin 1). Total fouls: Paw Paw 19, Buchanan 14. Varsity records: Paw Paw 9-8, Buchanan 16-1
BOWLING
Boys Results
NILES 30, PAW PAW 0
At Joey Armadillo’s
Baker Match 1
Niles 193, Paw Paw 133
Baker Match 2
Niles 158, Paw Paw 130
Regular Matches
Niles 1,816 pins, Paw Paw 1,318 pins
Niles Results
Andrew Jackson 144, 187, 331; Conner Weston 203, 154, 357; Nate Ryman 189, 223, 412; Preston Sharpe 158, 170, 328; Trenton Phillips 152, 236, 388
Girls Results
Nile 27, Paw Paw 3
Baker Match 1
Niles 134, Paw Paw 50
Baker Match 2
Niles 109, Paw Paw 49
Regular Matches
Niles 1,240 pins, Paw Paw 671 pins
Niles Results
Chevelle Jaynes 160, 173, 333; Angel Walsh 181, 152, 333; Octavia Neal 44, 65, 159; Josslyn Maples 120, 144, 264; Maddy Brook 105, 96, 201
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 70, ANCILLA COLLEGE 59
At Dowagiac
ANCILLA COLLEGE 59
KeAndre Nelson 8, Willie Reece 6, Zach Dutton 21, Ben Jones 6, Maurice Russell 16, Jonah Pennington 0, Aaron Clark 2, Jordan Freeman 0, DeWayne Robinson 0. TOTALS: 22 9-15 59
SOUTHWESTERN MICHGAN 70
Sean Burress 6, Mikel Forrest 18, Zach Stokes 6, Mari Nichols 13, Mark Williams 13, Nate Goins 2, Rashawn Bost 8, Stewart Smith 4. TOTALS: 28 10-14
Halftime score: Southwestern Michigan 35, Ancilla College 18. 3-point baskets: Ancilla College 6 (Dutton 6), Southwestern Michigan 4 (Forrest, Nichols, Bost 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Ancilla College 14 (none), Southwestern Michigan 13 (none). Records: Ancilla College 10-9, 2-5 Western Conference 2-5; Southwestern Michigan 13-7, 4-3 Western Conference