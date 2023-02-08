Sharon L. Boyne Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Jan. 1, 1937-Feb. 6, 2023

Sharon Lee Boyne, 86, of Dowagiac, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Her life began Jan. 1, 1937, in Marlette, Michigan the oldest of five children born to Gerald and Gladys Bond. She married Everett E. Boyne Sept. 29, 1962, in Marlette, Michigan. After thirty-seven years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2000.

Sharon enjoyed being in the outdoors and sitting on her porch. She loved watching her shows. She enjoyed shopping. She cherished her children and grandchildren and was happiest when they would visit her. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother.

Sharon will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by three daughters, Deborah (Darryl) Dewyer of Westland, Michigan, Denise Boyne, Darlene Boyne, both of Dowagiac; one son, Kenneth Boyne of North Royalton, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Amanda (Danny), Roxanne (Tommy), Briana (Rik), Dexter, Gabriella, Deirdre, Deonna, Trent; two great granddaughters, Harper, Zoey; one sister, Carol Bond of Fort Myers, Florida; two brothers, Robert (Oma) Bond of Williamston, Michigan, Benjamin Bond of Westland, Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband; and one brother, William Bond.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m., in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com