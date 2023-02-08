Edwardsburg Public Schools begins search for new superintendent Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Public Schools Board of Education has begun its search for a new superintendent.

The BOE is seeking applicants for the position of Superintendent of Schools. The vacancy is created by the retirement of James Knoll, who is retiring at the end of June after nine years of serving the district. At the January BOE meeting, the board officially accepted Superintendent Knoll’s notification to retire.

The community is invited to attend an hour-long meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Performing Arts Center to share thoughts about the skills, background, and attributes the next Superintendent should possess.

The Michigan Association of School Boards is leading the search and the following timeline has been established:

Application deadline – March 21

Selection of candidates for interview – March 27

First round interviews – April 11-12

Second round interviews – April 18-19

Start date – July 1 or earlier

Interviews will be held in a public meeting and interested persons are invited to attend.

Over the next two weeks, the Board will be seeking staff and community input as to the qualifications, skills and personal attributes the next superintendent should possess. Interested persons may provide their thoughts via an online survey which can be found on the district website. The survey will close on at 4 p.m. Friday, March 17.

The district’s website will also be the best place to find current information regarding the progress of the search/