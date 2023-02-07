Thomas D. Woods Published 3:18 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

June 22, 1958-Feb. 4, 2023

Thomas D. Woods I, 64, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, his home surrounded by his family.

Per Thomas’ wishes, cremation has taken place and his family will celebrate him privately. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Cass County Animal Shelter. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Thomas was born June 22, 1958, in Chicago, IL, to James and Patricia (Thompson) Woods. Thomas was known has a hardworking man, he worked in the fiberglass industry for many years before his retirement. He enjoyed spending time outdoors where he loved fishing and wood carving. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas D. Woods II; grandchildren, Thomas D. Woods III and Venice Woods; siblings, James “Jay” (Carla) Woods and Jeff Woods. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Patricia Woods; and siblings, Janet Greensburg and Phillip woods.