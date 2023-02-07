Indiana man gets jail time for cocaine possession Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

NILES — An Indiana resident who also faces human smuggling charges in Uvalde, Texas, was sentenced to jail Monday in Berrien County Trial Court.

Osvaldo Ortiz, 20, of South Bend, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and was sentenced to 45 days in jail with credit for two days served and $198 in fines and costs. He was also sentenced to 30 days in jail for contempt of court for driving a motor vehicle against bond conditions.

The incident occurred Nov. 27 in Niles. The contempt charge came when he was arrested Jan. 4 in Uvalde, Texas as the driver of a car stopped for human smuggling. The smuggling charges are still pending.

Judge Smith noted that Ortiz had a “fairly decent” amount of cocaine on him and could have been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine. “I don’t know what’s going on with you, whether you’re using or distributing or both,” she said.

She did not sentence Ortiz to probation because she wasn’t sure if it would be a good use of the court’s resources and since Ortiz has claimed he’s quit using drugs. “I don’t know what probation would do for you if you’re honest and not using cocaine,” she said.