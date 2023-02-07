Helen M. Phillips Published 11:25 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Dec. 7, 1937-Feb. 3, 2023

Helen Mae Phillips, 85, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with pastor Nathan Wilder officiating. Burial will follow at South Wayne Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Helen’s name may be made to the family in care of Donald Phillips. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Helen was born Dec. 7, 1937, in Georgetown, Arkansas, to the late Clarence and Thelma (Rouse) Stephenson. She graduated from Berrien Springs High School in 1955. On Nov. 5, 1955 She married the love of her life, Raymond Phillips. Helen worked as a nurse’s aide at the Cass County Medical Facility for over 25 years before her retirement. She loved the outdoors where she enjoyed gardening and bird watching. Helen enjoyed crocheting and doing ancestry research in her spare time. Most of all she loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Helen is survived by her children, Raymond D. (Katherine) Phillips, Donald (Brenda) Phillips and Terry Phillips; son-in-law, Bruce Rush; grandchildren, Kevin, David, Steven, Angela, Terry, Raymond, Chad and Chelsea; 9 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Joyce Ostrom, Carol Hufford, Barbara Roberts, Beverly Bell, Marlene Hernandez, Kathy Christman and Jim Stephenson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Thelma Stephenson; step-mother, Mary Alice Stephenson; daughter, Teresa Rush; and siblings, Herb Stephenson and Carthel Stephenson.