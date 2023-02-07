Ford Field to host SummerSlam Aug. 5 Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn — For the first time since 2007, Michigan will host one of the biggest events on the World Wrestling Entertainment schedule on Aug. 5 when Ford Field in Detroit will host SummerSlam.

The WWE made the announcement Tuesday.

“We are excited for Ford Field to host WWE’s biggest event of the summer and look forward to the WWE Universe converging on Detroit to celebrate SummerSlam’s long-awaited return to Michigan,” said Dan Ventrelle, EVP, Talent at WWE.

“Landing WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field is a signature win for Detroit and continues the momentum of the Detroit Sports Commission in attracting major sporting events to the region,” said DSC Executive Director Dave Beachnau. “Metro Detroit enjoys a special place in WWE history and has produced many iconic moments. Thank you to the entire WWE family for entrusting us with this incredible opportunity, and we look forward to delivering a first-class experience.”

The last major WWE event was Wrestlemania at Ford Field in 2007. SummerSlam was last hosted by Michigan in 1993.

Tickets for SummerSlam will go on sale Friday, April 14, 2023, via Ticketmaster.com. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/summerslam2023-presale-registration

In addition, official SummerSlam Priority Passes will be available soon through exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. SummerSlam Priority Passes will offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, and much more.

For more information about SummerSlam, or to secure access with a refundable deposit, visit https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/summerslam-tickets or call (855) 346-7388.